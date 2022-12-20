"Beats" the holiday shopping rush with these Amazon deals on Beats, up to $200 off!

With Christmas just a few days away, you might be scrambling for last-minute gifts. Maybe for that distant cousin you forgot is coming to dinner? Never fear! Beats headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon with tremendous discounts, and most of these contain powerful noise-cancelling features to help drown out unwanted noises (like when you want that post-Christmas-dinner nap, but someone bought your nephew a drum set). This is the perfect time to snatch up a set of these headphones, and many of them will arrive in time for Christmas.

Beats Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $150 $350 Save $200 These high-performance wireless noise-cancelling headphones actively block external noise for a premium listening experience. They feature up to 22 hours of battery life, enabling all-day wireless playback. $150 at Amazon

Normally going for $350, the Beats Studio3 connects to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth. In fact, if you’re an iPhone user, these wireless headphones automatically pair to your mobile device — thanks to its built-in W1 chip. This is the same chip used in all Apple AirPods for seamless syncing each and every time. They also feature up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, so you don’t have to worry about going without noise cancelling on long flights. In addition, this pair has a Fast Fuel feature that gives the Beats Studio3 — which are also sweat- and water-resistant — three hours of playback time on just a 10-minute quick charge (or one hour of use from just five minutes of charging). It’s that fast!

"I have never liked earbuds and I cannot wear them for long stretches of time," wrote a delighted shopper. "I find them uncomfortable and I often misplace them. The Beats wireless noise-cancelling headphones are the most important product I own outside of my smartphone. I bought [them] to use on a long overseas flight and they were the smartest purchase I made this season. There is no comparison for sound quality, product features and comfort."

Beats Beats Studio Buds — True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds $90 $150 Save $60 Up to eight hours of listening time (or 24 with the case), these sweat-resistant earbuds are perfect for listening to your Spotify Unwrapped playlist while you're working or out for a jog. $90 at Amazon

The Beats Studio Buds are typically $150, but right now they're down to just $90 at Amazon. Two modes — Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency — make it easy to listen to your favorite songs no matter what you're doing, while the IP4X rating means you don't have to worry about a light shower or a bit of sweat damaging your earbuds.

"I bought these six months age and love them! They easily connect to my phone and other devices. The sound quality is great, and I can pause when I need to," raved one customer. They go on to talk about the durability. "I accidentally left them in my uniform pocket and they went through the wash. My husband heard a clinking in the dryer and when he checked it out, he found these out of the case, bouncing around the dryer. Best thing is, they still work just as good as they did the day I got them! Thank you for making a phenomenal product!"

Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds $150 $250 Save $100 The Powerbeats Pro are totally wireless, high-performance earbuds that can keep going with you all day. Running, playing sports, or working, it doesn't matter — you'll get great audio all day, thanks to the nine-hour battery life. $150 at Amazon

The Powerbeats Pro are built for people who never stop. With a nine-hour battery life (or more than 24 when combined with the case), these earbuds are reinforced to withstand both sweat and water, while the secure-fit strap means they'll never fall off, no matter how hard you pound the pavement. These work with both iOS and Android devices and have on-device controls for pausing your music, answering calls and much more.

"These are what I’ve needed for a long time. Both my wife and I have bought AirPods and they fall out of our ears and can’t be used during exercise or even the slightest activity. Even on planes they are uncomfortable. Powerbeats are amazing. Love them," said one happy customer.

Beats Beats Fit Pro with $25 Amazon Gift Card - Stone Purple $185 $225 Save $40 These noise-cancelling earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant with up to six hours of listening time (up to 24 hours combined with charging case). These 'buds also come with a $25 gift card from Amazon to bring the total cost down to $180. $185 at Amazon

Small but mighty, these 'buds check all the boxes. The secure-tip wingtips make them comfortable enough that you might forget you're wearing them. And because audio sounds different depending on if you're watching a movie or listening to a book, the Beats Fit Pro come equipped with three distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode and Adaptive EQ. More than 11,000 rave reviewers give these 'buds a perfect five-star rating and many make comparisons to Airpod Pros.

"Right out of the box they completely blow the AirPods Pros out of the water," wrote one satisfied shopper. "Everything the AirPods do, these do better, minus wireless charging. The sound quality and the battery life on these are so worth sacrificing wireless charging. The drastic difference of battery life and sound quality on these things are on such a large scale of improvement that I could care less about wireless charging. The Beats are Apple as well, but the difference between them is mind-blowing. If you wanna hear and feel the beat, get the Beats fit pro. I’m not being paid to tell ya. This is my personal experience and opinion."

Beats headphones are on sale right now for up to $200 off!

Beats Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds $100 $140 Save $40 These wireless earbuds give you up to 12 hours of listening time and you get all-day comfort with Flex-Form cable and four eartip options. $100 at Amazon

These Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds offer a hefty 12 hours of power per charge, they’re ready to go when you are. Four ear tip sizes and a Flex-Form cable make listening to music and speaking on video or voice calls comfortable. Plus, the audio sharing capability allows you to wirelessly share your tunes with another pair of Beats or AirPod headphones nearby. No more hunching together to rock out to the same jams. These have brought music to the ears of more than 30,000 five-star fans.

"I use these all day, every day at work," wrote a rave reviewer. "They are great and I can easily take them out and have them hanging around my neck when I need to talk to my coworkers. The long battery life means that I can use them all day long at work and still have enough battery to walk the dog as soon as I’m home. I love the ease of use and that they stay out of my way while I do what I need to do throughout the day. No complaints on sound quality, either."

