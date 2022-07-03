An Apple Watch Series 7 for $70 off? Yes! It's an Amazon July 4th sale not to miss

You probably have a friend or family member with an Apple Watch, and maybe you’ve thought to yourself, “That seems really useful, too bad they’re so pricey.” Well, they’re a little less pricey this week at Amazon, where you can save $70 on a brand-new Series 7, including the fancier models with cellular service.

Although not every single color scheme and finish is included in this sale, you've still got a pretty generous (and just plain pretty) array of choices: Blue Aluminum, Green Aluminum, Midnight Aluminum, Starlight Aluminum, Graphite Stainless Steel with Abyss Blue Sports Band, Graphite Stainless Steel with Graphite Milanese Loop, Silver Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop, and Starlight Stainless Steel Case with Starlight Sport Band.

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple $329 $399 at Amazon The ultimate in wearable technology, the Apple Watch does it all — from sensing your health data (make sure you get those steps in!) to storing your music, helping you find your way with GPS, and fielding your texts and calls.

Apple Watch GPS

You probably don't need us to tell you of the wonders of the Apple Watch, but we will anyway. Aside from being, you know, a watch, this mind-blowing device can sync to all manner of audio entertainment (podcasts, tunes, audiobooks), report your location with pinpoint accuracy, track your fitness regimen and measure your blood oxygen and heart rate. You can even download a mindfulness app to help you stay in the moment. Namaste!

"I absolutely love it," said a first-time Apple Watch user. "I love the color and look of it as well. I can wear it with casual or dressy clothes. I love how it pairs with my iPhone 11 and how I can use it to take pics. So far I have no complaints about it."

Another shopper was thrilled, saying "It works great, it was easy to set up ... it took only a few minutes compared to buying a new iPhone and having to set that up and it taking hours. I’m absolutely satisfied with the product; it works great!"

If you're feeling fancy, upgrade to this Milanese loop! (Photo: Amazon)

Apple Watch GPS + Cellular

You may be tempted to save a bit of money by getting the GPS-only version, but the cellular version has its benefits. One user says "It seemed essential in case I was out of range of my iPhone. After fielding many calls using the [Apple Watch] only, the quality is indistinguishable from my iPhone."

But they also have other nice things to say about the watch, noting that "as I am both active and getting older, the emergency fall function seemed practical. It is but, in terms of health monitoring, it offers much more. From ECGs and other heart parameters to sleep records, fitness records and more, it gives one a definitive record of activity/inactivity, momentum vs inertia. As the AW mirrors much of your iPhone, there is too much to describe."

Customers find their Apple Watch useful for all sorts of medical issues, like this reviewer: "The older I get the more I rely on my Apple Watch to track all my health issues so when I go to the doctor I have a good report of my body to present to him. I can pull my activity counts, average heartrate, run an EKG and more. ...The bigger screen on this model is also helpful to my failing eyes."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

