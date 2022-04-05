'Best bang for your buck': The mega-popular Apple Watch SE is $49 off at Amazon, today only

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The Apple Watch SE is on sale now at Amazon! (Photo: Amazon)

Warmer weather is finally here, which makes it a great time to get out and get active again. And, just for today, you can save money at the same time because Amazon is offering $49 off the popular Apple Watch SE — the lowest price it's been in a while.

It's a pretty well-known fact that Apple products rarely go on sale — they just don't. So, when you happen to hear about discounted prices on this top-rated tech, you want to jump on them ASAP, if not sooner.

Amazon will give you free shipping on all these items. But if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get so much more—from access to new movies to two-day shipping on many items. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here.

$230 $279 at Amazon

Get up to $49 off the Apple SE! (Photo: Apple)

The Apple Watch SE offers up a little of everything. You can track your daily activity on your watch and flip through plenty of workouts, including tai chi, Pilates, running, yoga, swimming and dance. A built-in compass and real-time elevation readings comes in handy on hikes, while features such as the heart rate tracker and heart rhythm notifications help you keep tabs on your ticker.

Both models are marked down! The 40mm is down to just $230 (was $279) and the 44mm is marked down to $260 (was $309)!

One happy customer calls this watch the "best bang for your buck, hands down." A fellow fan had this to share: "After researching all of the series of Apple Watches, I decided on the SE because of the features and how well priced it was. The watch is lightweight and has a sleek design, and it seems to be built very durable. Also the functionalities fit my needs and provides the convenience that I am looking for. I couldn’t be happier."

Just a reminder: This deal is only 'til midnight. Act fast to save big!

$230 $279 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Story continues

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day.

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.