Time to shop! The newest Apple Watch is nearly $70 off at Amazon, today only

Apple Watches are on sale now at Amazon! (Photo: Apple)

Spring is here, which means it's a good time to keep healthy by heading out for some long walks and jogs. And right now you can save money at the same time because Amazon is offering an all-time low price of $70 off the new Apple Watch Series 7.

It's a pretty well-known fact that Apple products rarely go on sale — they just don't. So, when you happen to hear about discounted prices on this top-rated tech, you want to jump on them ASAP, if not sooner.

The latest Apple Watch is on sale in five colors! (Photo: Amazon)

The Apple Watch Series 7 GPS features a retina display that covers nearly 20 percent more screen area than the Series 6, making it that much easier to see what your watch is trying to tell you. Made of crack-resistant crystal with IP6X dust resistance, this watch is specially designed to stand up to the elements. It's even swimproof, so you can literally wear it everywhere. Cool features include an ECG, blood oxygen monitor, heart rate tracker, Mindfulness app, Sleep app and built-in fitness workouts.

There's also a bevy of colors to choose from....the price on this model has dropped to $330 in red, blue, green and midnight! GPS & Cellular models are also marked down today, but blink and they'll be gone!

"This thing is SO amazing!" a five-star reviewer said. "The watch is very easy to set up and connects nearly instantly to your iPhone. The apps and available customizable watch faces are nearly limitless. The 45mm fits my wrist perfectly — it’s not too big. It looks amazing! ...Probably one of the best little things I’ve ever bought for me!"

