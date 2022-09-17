'Beyond my expectations': Get a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series for $430 right now

Want the power of Alexa linked directly to your 4K Ultra HD entertainment system? Are you craving crystal clear picture alongside access to all your favorite channels, apps and more? Then look no further than the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. Right now, you can get a 55-inch model for just $430 (was $520).

Amazon Amazon Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $430 $520 Save $90 $430 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV is incredibly intuitive to use. You'll also be able to control your TV and any speakers or soundbars with an Alexa Voice Remote. Just ask Alexa to turn on your favorite movie or check the weather.

If you're already a fan of the Fire Stick or have Alexa hooked up in every room, you're going to love the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series. It features 4K Ultra HD, which means you get four times the number of pixels than an average 1080p Full HD screen, increasing brightness, clarity and the depth and scope of colors.

The TV is also incredibly intuitive to use. When you start your TV, you'll automatically be shown an easy-to-navigate home screen that features all your favorite apps, cable or satellite TV, video games and more. Have all your subscriptions — like Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu, just to name a few — all in one place and stream whenever and however you want.

The best part? The Fire TV automatically updates when new Alexa skills, features or smart-home capabilities debut, so your TV technology will always stay up-to-date. You can also link your Fire TV with your other smart-home devices, so you can tell Alexa to dim the lights in your living room all while watching your favorite shows.

Get this 55-inch model plus a free Echo Dot that you can link and use together. (Photo: Amazon)

Shoppers absolutely love this TV. In fact, more than 17,000 reviewers have given it five stars.

"There really isn't anything bad to say about this TV," one five-star reviewer said. "Great picture, very easy to mount, and the setup was super easy. Since I already had Fire devices, it just transferred all the info to the new TV. The whole process with the update and such took less than 10 minutes. At this price, just great."

Another added, "I have owned this 55-inch TV for about a week now. It’s beyond my expectations for a TV at this price. It’s about a third of the cost that I paid for a 42-inch TV 20 years ago and the picture is much better. The delivery was great and setup was easy. I am a 73-year-old woman and was able to remove it from the package and install the feet by myself with no help."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

