Amazon's 4th of July sale is spectacular! Shop the 50+ best deals

Summer is officially here, and that means a whole season of super-sizzling sales has begun at Amazon! They've got their 4th of July sale, already under way and bursting with spectacular discounts, and then the biggie: Prime Day, starting July 11. We've gathered the biggest door-busting Amazon sales going on right now for your perusal. There are deep discounts on top-notch TVs and tech, kitchen and home gear, style and beauty faves and oh-so-much more. Use our curated rundown of the biggest deals (below) as your own customized shopping list and get ready to kick back and shop your heart out.
The best Amazon sales right now
Jumper 16-inch Laptop$290$1,200Save $910
Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal$70$200Save $130 with coupon
Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen Chromebook$240$500Save $260
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$99$129Save $30
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV$65$120Save $55
Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount$13$50Save $37 with coupon
Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$125$345Save $220
Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow$24$60Save $36
Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush$16$40Save $24
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs$29$50Save $21
70% off or more
This Jumper 16-inch laptop — a No. 1 new release at Amazon — is down to just $290 from its usual price of $1,200 and includes 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a processor that can reach 2.5GHz in speed. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "When I started using it I fell in love. Fast. No connection issues.... I do at least one to two large (100 or more slides) PowerPoint presentations a week and I never want to go back to my old computer," one smitten user said.
Raemao X6 Massage Gun$42$200Save $158 with coupon
Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner$110$600Save $490 with coupon
50% off or more
Keeping up with body-hair growth can be difficult — unless you have this handy little gadget, of course. Instead of spending hundreds or thousands on razors, shaving products, waxing, bleaching and so on, try the XSoul Hair Removal Device. This treatment uses advanced IPL (intense pulsed light) technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction, delivering flawlessly smooth skin.
"I got this for using on my underarms, and it really works. After one week I was noticing slower and thinner growth, and now it's so slow and thin, I forget to keep using it," said one beauty maven. "For someone who just gave up on sleeveless tops" because of "such bad irritation from shaving, this is totally worth it."
$70 with coupon
$200 at Amazon
Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit$10$20Save $10 with coupon
Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum$100$200Save $100 with coupon
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner$9$16Save $7
Best deals on headphones and earbuds
The earbuds that need no introduction: Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't sweat it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$60Save $43 with coupon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones$169$350Save $181
Tagry Bluetooth Headphones$25$50Save $25 with coupon
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds$199$249Save $50
Best deals on tablets and tech
Lenovo is a big name in reasonably priced quality tech, and this IdeaPad Flex 3 is no exception. A 360-degree hinge allows Laptop mode for everyday computing, Tent mode for sharing your screen with others, Stand mode for hands-free binge-watching, or Tablet mode for more intuitive interaction. Plus, it comes with an attached stylus for more free-form touch-screen usage, and a super-sweet one-year warranty from the manufacturer, so you can enjoy in complete confidence.
Sgin 17-inch Windows 11 Laptop$460$1,800Save $1,340
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$279$329Save $50
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite$120$160Save $40
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation)$551$599Save $48
$25-and-under deals
Whether you have kids, pets or a particularly messy spouse, the best way to keep your car from accumulating trash is to have a place to put it (that isn't your back seat). This waterproof bin clips on to your back seat or the back of the passenger or driver's seat headrest, and it's the perfect size for water bottles, discarded coffee cups, and, of course, sundry receipts that seem to multiply every day.
"The best trash can for the car I have come across!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car."
Aerlang Massage Gun$26$70Save $44
L'Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer$9$11Save $3
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector$12$15Save $3
Best TVs deals
If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slack time.
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV$100$400Save $300
Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV$200$350Save $150
Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV$260$450Save $190
Hisense 58-inch ULED U6 Series Smart Fire TV$456$600Save $144
Best auto deals
It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your cell in view for quick reference without your having to look down, and it can secure with phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leavin residue.
"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"
$13.49 with coupon
$50 at Amazon
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car$7$13Save $6
VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor$20$45Save $25 with coupon
Car Cache Purse Holder for Car$10$27Save $17 with coupon
Best vacuums deals
Keep your home clean and your sanity intact with Lefant's Robot Vacuum Cleaner. While cleaning your floors daily has never seemed possible, thanks to the fab price of this robot vacuum, it’s never been easier — or more affordable — to make sure your home stays spic and span.
One customer said: "The Lefant Robot Vacuum efficiently cleans my floors, effortlessly picking up dust, crumbs and pet hair. I appreciate its convenience as I can schedule it to clean even when I'm not home, making my life easier."
$100 with coupon
$179.99 at Amazon
Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum$25$30Save $5
Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner$57$250Save $193 with coupon
Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo$337$674Save $337 with coupon
Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum$170$237Save $67
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner$100$266Save $166 with coupon
Best kitchen deals
It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?
Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories$16$30Save $14
Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine$100$185Save $85
Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block$63$160Save $97
Corelle Stoneware 16-Pc Dinnerware Set, Handcrafted$71$85Save $14
Cosori Food Dehydrator with 50 Recipes$70
Best home deals
If you run hot during your slumber, the purple Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And because it's created from a block of memory foam, the Pharmedoc won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.
More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"
Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2$21$37Save $16 with coupon
Coonp Cooling Mattress Topper, Queen$75$100Save $25
Aroeve Air Purifier$47$70Save $23 with coupon
Bissell MYair Purifiers, Two-Pack$89$175Save $86
Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage$15$42Save $27 with coupon
Best beauty and wellness deals
This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking between your teeth. It comes with eight brush heads; that's enough for more than two years of use. You've got the option of five modes: Clean, White, Polish, Soft and Gum Care. Plus there are plenty of useful features like a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds to signal when it's time to move on to a new area of your mouth. Some 4,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this sleek choice: "It's a game changer," said one happy customer. "This toothbrush rivals the performance of high-end brands like Panasonic but at a fraction of the price. The brush provides a thorough and effective clean, leaving my teeth feeling refreshed and polished."
Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser$32$50Save $18 with coupon
CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum$14$25Save $11
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$12$15Save $3
XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal$70$200Save $130 with coupon
Best clothing and fashion deals
If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-resistant too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declares one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ... They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.
The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Sports Bra$23$27Save $4
Ummiss Women’s Cotton Underwear 5-pack$19$36Save $17
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoop Neck Swing Dress$15$20Save $5
Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress$30$40Save $10
Hey Dude Women's Wendy Loafers$28$55Save $27
Feethit Slip On Running Shoes$39$46Save $7
