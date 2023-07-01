Amazon's 50+ best deals ahead of 4th of July

Oh say can you see...how epic this weekend's Amazon sales are? (Photo: Amazon)

Summer is officially here, and that means a whole season of super-sizzling sales beckons! See, we have the 4th of July coming up on Tuesday, bringing a ton of discounts — and then the biggie: Prime Day, starting July 11.

The best Amazon sales right now

Jumper 16-inch Laptop $280 $1,200 Save $920 See at Amazon

Xsoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad Flex Touchscreen Chromebook $240 $500 Save $260 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Hotor Trash Can with Lid and Storage Pockets $8 $18 Save $10 See at Amazon

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV $65 $120 Save $55 See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Holder Mount $11 $50 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Henckels 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $130 $345 Save $215 See at Amazon

Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush $16 $40 Save $24 See at Amazon

Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clogs $26 $50 Save $24 See at Amazon

70% off or more

Might as well jump ... on this brawny laptop that's priced like a 98-pound weakling. (Photo: Amazon)

This Jumper 16-inch laptop is down to just $280 from its usual price of $1,200 and includes 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a processor that can reach 2.5GHz in speed. That's everything you need for daily work and even some lightweight gaming. What's not to adore? "When I started using it I fell in love. Fast. No connection issues.... I do at least one to two large (100 or more slides) PowerPoint presentations a week and I never want to go back to my old computer," one smitten user said.

$280 $1,200 at Amazon

Raemao X6 Massage Gun $40 $200 Save $160 with coupon See at Amazon

Fykee Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $110 $600 Save $490 with coupon See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

Bossdan Handheld Cordless Vacuum $42 $200 Save $158 with coupon See at Amazon

50% off or more

Banish body hair to the Bad Place. (Photo: Amazon)

Keeping up with body-hair growth can be difficult — unless you have this handy little gadget, of course. Instead of spending hundreds or thousands on razors, shaving products, waxing, bleaching and so on, try the XSoul Hair Removal Device. This treatment uses advanced IPL (intense pulsed light) technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth for permanent hair reduction, delivering flawlessly smooth skin.

"I got this for using on my underarms, and it really works. After one week I was noticing slower and thinner growth, and now it's so slow and thin I forget to keep using it," said one beauty maven. "For someone who just gave up on sleeveless tops" because of "such bad irritation from shaving, this is totally worth it."

$70 with coupon $200 at Amazon

Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $9 $20 Save $11 with code Copied! Code: LTL879UG Copied! Code: LTL879UG See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Thamtu G10 Robot Vacuum $100 $200 Save $100 with coupon See at Amazon

Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner $9 $16 Save $7 See at Amazon

Headphones and earbuds

Make connecting to your favorite audio as easy as pie ... or, well, "pod." (Photo: Amazon)

The earbuds that need no introduction: Apple AirPods. Their stable, low-latency wireless connection delivers incredible sound, while the charging case keeps you powered up on the go with more than 24 hours of listening time when fully juiced. They're waterproof and sweat-resistant, too, so don't sweat it if you get caught in the rain or wear them during a particularly intense gym sesh. And the price can't be beat — at $30 off, you're getting an earful for a song.

$99 $129 at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $18 $60 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones $169 $350 Save $181 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

This IdeaPad is a real flex when it comes to adaptability! (Photo: Amazon)

Lenovo is a big name in reasonably priced quality tech, and this IdeaPad Flex 3 is no exception. A 360-degree hinge allows Laptop mode for everyday computing, Tent mode for sharing your screen with others, Stand mode for hands-free binge-watching, or Tablet mode for more intuitive interaction. Plus, it comes with an attached stylus for more free-form touch-screen usage, and a super-sweet one-year warranty from the manufacturer, so you can enjoy in complete confidence.

$240 $500 at Amazon

Sgin 17-inch Windows 11 Laptop $460 $1,800 Save $1,340 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $279 $329 Save $50 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite $120 $160 Save $40 See at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) $551 $599 Save $48 See at Amazon

$25-and-under deals

Your life may be trash, but that doesn't mean you can't put up a tidy front in your car's interior. (Photo: Amazon)

Whether you have kids, pets or a particularly messy spouse, the best way to keep your car from accumulating trash is to have a place to put it (that isn't your back seat). This waterproof bin clips on to your back seat or the back of the passenger or driver's seat headrest, and it's the perfect size for water bottles, discarded coffee cups and, of course, various and sundry receipts that seem to mysteriously multiply every day.

"The best trash can for the car I have come across!" raved one happy driver. "If you’re thinking about buying this, do it; I got the black color, and it goes unnoticed in my car."

$8.50 $18 at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $70 Save $48 with coupon See at Amazon

L'Oréal Paris Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer $9 $11 Save $3 See at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

TVs

The best way to enjoy the blazing summer sun — on your couch! (Photo: Amazon)

If your idea of an ideal hot summer day is spent indoors with the AC blasting and a Netflix binge going, this deal is for you. The Insignia 24-inch HD Smart 720p Fire TV is marked down to just $65, and it's the perfect size for a bedroom, kitchen or other hideaway. It's also a Fire TV, which means you can seamlessly stream movies from Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Netflix and just about any other network — all without having to purchase a separate device or pay for cable. Even better? The remote is preprogrammed with Alexa, so all you have to do is ask her to play your favorite show and she'll get to work while you get down to some serious slack time.

$65 $120 at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch D-Series Full HD 1080p Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Insignia All-New 50-inch Class F30 Series 4K Smart Fire TV $200 $350 Save $150 See at Amazon

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series Dolby Vision 4K Roku Smart TV $260 $450 Save $190 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 65-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV $560 $760 Save $200 See at Amazon

Auto

Gear up for all the summer road trips to come. (Photo: Amazon)

It's important to keep your eyes on the road (of course), but that can be hard to do if you're following your phone's GPS. Luckily, this car phone mount is the perfect solution! It will easily hold your cell in view for quick reference without your having to look down, and it can secure with phones of all sizes, thanks to adjustable feet and strong, wide clips. Mounting is also a snap — it uses a powerful three-layer viscous gel and a one-step locking mechanism to provide strong suction on a smooth surface without leaving any residue.

"After struggling without a phone mount for years, we finally sprung for one. After seeing many kinds that took up space in your cup holder or mounted on vents, we didn't want that. Our dashboard is curved, so a flat mount would not work either. Alas, we found this one and it's perfect," raved one five-star fan. "Easy to mount, easy to slide the the phone into. With over 2,000 miles using it, we give it five stars!!"

$10.50 with coupon $50 at Amazon

Meguiar’s Deep Crystal Car Wash $4 $14 Save $9 See at Amazon

Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car $6 $13 Save $7 See at Amazon

VacLife Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor $20 $45 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Car Cache Purse Holder for Car $10 $27 Save $17 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

ThisWorx car vacs have plenty of attachments for those hard-to-reach areas. (Photo: Amazon)

Keep the floor of your car clean and your sanity intact with ThisWorx's perfect (and perfectly portable) car vac! While your car's interior can sometimes seem like an afterthought, thanks to the fab price of this portable vacuum, it’s never been easier — or more affordable — to make sure your vehicle stays clean too.

One customer said: "I was completely amazed by this little car vacuum.... It comes with lots of tiny accessories for those hard-to-reach areas. I would highly recommend it!"

$24.50 with coupon $40 at Amazon

Inse Corded Vacuum Cleaner $57 $250 Save $193 with coupon See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo $190 $674 Save $485 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner $90 $350 Save $260 See at Amazon

Bissell 2998 MultiClean Allergen Lift-Off Pet Vacuum $170 $237 Save $67 See at Amazon

Kitchen

Because those hot-off-the-grill steaks, ribs and chicken parts ain't gonna cut themselves. (Photo: Amazon)

It's dang near unheard of to see the top-rated cutlery brand Henckels at a serious markdown, so be sure to snap up this deal before it's gone. Shoppers say this 15-piece set of solid, sharp knives makes cooking easier, not to mention safer. “These are really nice knives. I’ve been looking for a while and wanted a set that was easy to grip and [doesn’t slip] out of hand, due to hand injuries. These are just what I needed, and at a great price,” wrote one kitchen warrior. That serious markdown we mentioned? How does 62% off grab you?

$130 $345 at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $25 $65 Save $40 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 4-in-1 Kitchen Knife Accessories $16 $30 Save $14 See at Amazon

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker Machine $100 $185 Save $85 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 15-Piece Knife Set with Block $62 $160 Save $98 See at Amazon

Home

Just so there's no misunderstanding: We recommend buying a case that covers the entire pillow. (Photo: Amazon)

If you run hot during your slumber, the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow is packed with features to help keep you chill and comfy while you snooze. It's crafted from memory foam, which helps provide impressive support that cradles your head and neck in bed, and it has ventilation holes to allow air to pass through, cooling off your pillow, and your noggin, in the process. It's even infused with a special cooling gel to help keep it — and you — from overheating during the night. And because it's created from a block of memory foam, the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow won't easily lose its shape like so many forgetful pillows out there.

More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have given the Pharmedoc a perfect review. One satisfied snoozer called this the "best pillow." Tell us more! "I have had a terrible time finding the right pillow. They are either too hard or they squish down by morning, and either way I wake up with neck, back and jaw pain. This pillow is great. I love it!"

$30 $60 at Amazon

Mzoimzo Bed Pillows, Set of 2 $21 $37 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Aroeve Air Purifier $50 $70 Save $20 See at Amazon

Pelonis 40-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan $57 $70 Save $13 See at Amazon

Fab Totes 6-Pack Clothes Storage $22 $42 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Beauty and wellness

Sonic-blast that bacteria and plaque right outta your mouth. (Photo: Amazon)

This powerful electric toothbrush delivers 40,000 strokes per minute, using sonic technology to remove food, stains and other gunk lurking between your teeth. It comes with eight brush heads; that's enough for more than two years of use. You've got the option of five modes: Clean, White, Polish, Soft and Gum Care — and enjoy useful features like a built-in timer that pulses every 30 seconds to signal when it's time to move on to a new area of your mouth. Some 4,000 Amazon shoppers swear by it: "It's a game changer," said one happy customer. "This toothbrush rivals the performance of high-end brands like Panasonic but at a fraction of the price. The brush provides a thorough and effective clean, leaving my teeth feeling refreshed and polished."

$16 $40 at Amazon

Loveps Ionic Hair Dryer with Diffuser $32 $50 Save $18 with coupon See at Amazon

CosRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence Hydrating Serum $14 $25 Save $11 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

XSoul At-Home IPL Hair Removal $70 $200 Save $130 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

Total comfort, but make it fashion. (Photo: Amazon)

If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean, quick-drying and water-resistant too. “They are so comfy, light and airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” declares one shopper. “I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere. ...They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!” Prices vary by size and color.

$28 $50 at Amazon

The Gym People Women’s Longline Wirefree Sports Bra $23 $27 Save $4 See at Amazon

Ummiss Women’s Cotton Underwear 5-pack $19 $36 Save $17 See at Amazon

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Loafers $28 $55 Save $27 See at Amazon

Feethit Slip On Running Shoes $39 $46 Save $7 See at Amazon

