I'm an interior designer — and these are the best 4th of July patio furniture sales

You'll be made in the shade with these 4th of July sales from Walmart, Amazon, Target and more. (Photo: Target)

Can you believe it's already 4th of July weekend? If you missed the boat on those outdoor patio deals last month, not to worry: Everyone who's anyone is holding big sales this weekend and your resident designer is here to guide you toward some of the greatest deals out there. You may still have time to get that patio spruced up for your Independence Day shindig if you click lickety-split. From whole sectional sets to dining tables, there's something you need—and if you're looking for some other essentials, we've collected the 100 best deals from across the internet right here, too.

Best deals at Amazon

Rattaner Rattaner PE Wicker 4-Piece Sofa Set $380 $560 Save $180 Serve up tropical poolside vibes with this turquoise sectional. Versatility abounds with three ottomans (no fighting over the chaise). Alternatively, one section can be turned into a glass-top table. Clip attachments keep pieces together no matter how you configure them. Seats up to six. $380 at Amazon

Aoxun Aoxun 8-Piece Patio Furniture Set with Fire Pit Table $620 $900 Save $280 with coupon The whole kit and kaboodle, this set has not only two corner chairs, but also four armless chairs and a coffee table. It also includes a 43-inch fire table set with 50,000 BTUs worth of propane-powered warmth to keep summer going well into the fall. Don't miss the on-page coupon for the deepest discount. Save $280 with coupon $620 at Amazon

Lausaint Home Lausaint PE Rattan Outdoor Conversation Set $580 $700 Save $120 I'm digging this light beige-on-black for bold backyard contrast, but this set comes in a variety of color combos (prices may vary). It boasts extra-thick seat cushions for comfy lounging ... and their covers zip off for easy cleaning. $580 at Amazon

Best Choice Products Best Choice 6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set $600 $900 Save $300 This sophisticated dining set is not quite a sectional, but it might as well be. Two chairs, two ottomans and a sofa surround the durable table. It'll bring the comfort; you bring the cocktails! $600 at Amazon

Rattaner Rattaner 9-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Set $970 $1,020 Save $50 This expansive set comes with all the bells and whistles: traction fabric under the cushions so they stay put, multiple configuration options, water-resistant materials, throw pillows and protective cover. You can opt for a convenient storage coffee table with a glass top or a fire pit. $970 at Amazon

Homrest Homrest Patio Furniture Set with Coffee Table $550 $900 Save $350 with coupon Eclecticism brings this one alive. I love the contemporary metal legs juxtaposed with the natural-toned wicker weave — very much on trend. Water-repellent linen-look fabric and handwoven wicker complete the package. The extra $100 coupon discount makes this one a steal. Save $350 with coupon $550 at Amazon

Odqpis Odqpis Aluminum Patio Sofa Outdoor Sectional Set with Tea Table $1,100 $1,300 Save $200 with coupon The variety of configurations you can create with this set is astounding (check out the video). It reconfigures easily so you can adjust to your mood, not just your patio. Stain-resistant, machine-washable covers keep this modern aesthetic as beautiful as it is functional. Plus, it's $200 off the regular price with the on-page coupon. Save $200 with coupon $1,100 at Amazon

Best deals at AllModern

AllModern Iselle Outdoor Bar Serving Cart $267 $314 Save $47 Adding a rolling cart to your digs is an easy way to gain more space anywhere you need it. Use it to prep by the barbecue or serve drinks by the pool. The gray-washed acacia finish creates a durable but attractive palette to blend with any decor. And, of course, shelving = additional storage, always a good thing. $267 at AllModern

AllModern Julian Indoor/Outdoor Steel Coffee Table $260 $330 Save $70 Crisp clean lines with a modern industrial vibe has this coffee table looking sharp. Ground your seating area with a black statement piece that will serve up a large surface for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. $260 at AllModern

Best deals at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Better Homes & Gardens Lilah Outdoor Wicker Lounge Chair, 2-Pack $297 $379 Save $82 Pair up with this darling duo — lovely wicker chairs with fresh white or sharp black cushions that elevate your outdoor area with a whole new sense of style. Weather-resistant and rust-proof, these chairs are sure to last you for years to come. And at less than $150 per chair, well, how can you not? $297 at Walmart

Mainstays Mainstays Zero Gravity Chair Lounger, 2-Pack $89 $99 Save $10 Float blissfully on your deck, at the beach or under a shade tree. If you've never tried a zero-gravity chair, now is your chance. This pair is only $89 and each chair comes with a convenient cup holder so you never have to get up! Sit or recline the day away in black, red, gray, tan or the gorgeous navy you see above. $89 at Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair $297 $347 Save $50 Liven up the lanai with a beautiful egg chair that everyone will covet (come to think of it, maybe you should grab two). This is a conversation piece built for intimate conversations. Cushions are removable for easy cleaning and the frame is rust-proof for durability. Available in four charming styles and colors. $297 at Walmart

Best deals at Wayfair

Wayfair Winston Porter Alfonsi Extendable Wooden Dining Table $300 $815 Save $515 Save an amazing 63% on a new outdoor dining table that's as versatile as your formal one. This acacia wood number extends from 55 to 79 inches. The extension tucks right in with a butterfly fold, so the leaf is self storing and provides an umbrella hole when open. Bring some indoor class to your alfresco chow-down. $300 at Wayfair

Wayfair Winston Porter Otteridge Porch Swing with Canopy $240 $320 Save $80 We feel relaxed just looking at this outdoor swing! It's the perfect chill space for backyards, patios and gardens, and its weather-resistant canopy and easy-to-clean seat come in four colors (taupe, beige, gray and red). $240 at Wayfair

Wayfair Englewood Outdoor Hammock Weave Patio Chair (Set of 2) $160 $200 Save $40 SAVE20 Swing into a modern look with these hammock weave chairs. Boasting mid-century atomic-era vibes, this duo will impress with their vintage style. Available in bright popping colors like this tantalizing orange or try the yummy yellow or white. Remember to use the code SAVE20 to get the discount. Save $40 SAVE20 $160 at Wayfair

Best deals at Target

Target 10-Foot Patio Offset Umbrella with LED Lighting $143 $240 Save $97 Don't forget sun protection! This capacious umbrella works day and night. Manipulate your shade coverage with an easy operating glide handle and 360 degree rotation so you're always covered. When the sun goes down enjoy energy-efficient, solar-powered LED lights on its ribs to keep the party going well into the night. $143 at Target

Target Sling Stacking Chair $21 $30 Save $9 Hosting a summer soiree? Dragging out a bunch of mismatched folding chairs for your guests is a bad look. Here's your chance to upgrade to a spanking new set. These are comfortable, with a high back, ample seat and breathable fabric. Post-sun shower, they're quick drying. Oh, and they stack, so they're easy to stow away come wintertime (boo!). Save 30%. $21 at Target

Grab your pick in time for the launch of summer — and before it sells out.

Grab your pick in time for the launch of summer — and before it sells out.

