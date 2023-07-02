I'm an interior designer — and these are the best 4th of July patio furniture sales
Can you believe it's already 4th of July weekend? If you missed the boat on those outdoor patio deals last month, not to worry: Everyone who's anyone is holding big sales this weekend and your resident designer is here to guide you toward some of the greatest deals out there. You may still have time to get that patio spruced up for your Independence Day shindig if you click lickety-split. From whole sectional sets to dining tables, there's something you need—and if you're looking for some other essentials, we've collected the 100 best deals from across the internet right here, too.
Rattaner PE Wicker 4-Piece Sofa Set$380$560Save $180
Aoxun 8-Piece Patio Furniture Set with Fire Pit Table$620$900Save $280 with coupon
Lausaint PE Rattan Outdoor Conversation Set$580$700Save $120
Best Choice 6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set$600$900Save $300
Rattaner 9-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Set$970$1,020Save $50
Homrest Patio Furniture Set with Coffee Table$550$900Save $350 with coupon
Odqpis Aluminum Patio Sofa Outdoor Sectional Set with Tea Table$1,100$1,300Save $200 with coupon
Iselle Outdoor Bar Serving Cart$267$314Save $47
Julian Indoor/Outdoor Steel Coffee Table$260$330Save $70
Better Homes & Gardens Lilah Outdoor Wicker Lounge Chair, 2-Pack$297$379Save $82
Mainstays Zero Gravity Chair Lounger, 2-Pack$89$99Save $10
Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair$297$347Save $50
Winston Porter Alfonsi Extendable Wooden Dining Table$300$815Save $515
Winston Porter Otteridge Porch Swing with Canopy$240$320Save $80
Englewood Outdoor Hammock Weave Patio Chair (Set of 2)$160$200Save $40 SAVE20
10-Foot Patio Offset Umbrella with LED Lighting$143$240Save $97
Sling Stacking Chair$21$30Save $9
Best deals at Amazon
Rattaner PE Wicker 4-Piece Sofa Set
Serve up tropical poolside vibes with this turquoise sectional. Versatility abounds with three ottomans (no fighting over the chaise). Alternatively, one section can be turned into a glass-top table. Clip attachments keep pieces together no matter how you configure them. Seats up to six.
Aoxun 8-Piece Patio Furniture Set with Fire Pit Table
The whole kit and kaboodle, this set has not only two corner chairs, but also four armless chairs and a coffee table. It also includes a 43-inch fire table set with 50,000 BTUs worth of propane-powered warmth to keep summer going well into the fall. Don't miss the on-page coupon for the deepest discount.
Lausaint PE Rattan Outdoor Conversation Set
I'm digging this light beige-on-black for bold backyard contrast, but this set comes in a variety of color combos (prices may vary). It boasts extra-thick seat cushions for comfy lounging ... and their covers zip off for easy cleaning.
Best Choice 6-Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set
This sophisticated dining set is not quite a sectional, but it might as well be. Two chairs, two ottomans and a sofa surround the durable table. It'll bring the comfort; you bring the cocktails!
Rattaner 9-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Set
This expansive set comes with all the bells and whistles: traction fabric under the cushions so they stay put, multiple configuration options, water-resistant materials, throw pillows and protective cover. You can opt for a convenient storage coffee table with a glass top or a fire pit.
Homrest Patio Furniture Set with Coffee Table
Eclecticism brings this one alive. I love the contemporary metal legs juxtaposed with the natural-toned wicker weave — very much on trend. Water-repellent linen-look fabric and handwoven wicker complete the package. The extra $100 coupon discount makes this one a steal.
Odqpis Aluminum Patio Sofa Outdoor Sectional Set with Tea Table
Best deals at AllModern
Iselle Outdoor Bar Serving Cart
Adding a rolling cart to your digs is an easy way to gain more space anywhere you need it. Use it to prep by the barbecue or serve drinks by the pool. The gray-washed acacia finish creates a durable but attractive palette to blend with any decor. And, of course, shelving = additional storage, always a good thing.
Julian Indoor/Outdoor Steel Coffee Table
Crisp clean lines with a modern industrial vibe has this coffee table looking sharp. Ground your seating area with a black statement piece that will serve up a large surface for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.
Best deals at Walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Lilah Outdoor Wicker Lounge Chair, 2-Pack
Pair up with this darling duo — lovely wicker chairs with fresh white or sharp black cushions that elevate your outdoor area with a whole new sense of style. Weather-resistant and rust-proof, these chairs are sure to last you for years to come. And at less than $150 per chair, well, how can you not?
Mainstays Zero Gravity Chair Lounger, 2-Pack
Float blissfully on your deck, at the beach or under a shade tree. If you've never tried a zero-gravity chair, now is your chance. This pair is only $89 and each chair comes with a convenient cup holder so you never have to get up! Sit or recline the day away in black, red, gray, tan or the gorgeous navy you see above.
Ventura Boho Stationary Wicker Egg Chair
Liven up the lanai with a beautiful egg chair that everyone will covet (come to think of it, maybe you should grab two). This is a conversation piece built for intimate conversations. Cushions are removable for easy cleaning and the frame is rust-proof for durability. Available in four charming styles and colors.
Best deals at Wayfair
Winston Porter Alfonsi Extendable Wooden Dining Table
Save an amazing 63% on a new outdoor dining table that's as versatile as your formal one. This acacia wood number extends from 55 to 79 inches. The extension tucks right in with a butterfly fold, so the leaf is self storing and provides an umbrella hole when open. Bring some indoor class to your alfresco chow-down.
Winston Porter Otteridge Porch Swing with Canopy
We feel relaxed just looking at this outdoor swing! It's the perfect chill space for backyards, patios and gardens, and its weather-resistant canopy and easy-to-clean seat come in four colors (taupe, beige, gray and red).
Englewood Outdoor Hammock Weave Patio Chair (Set of 2)
Swing into a modern look with these hammock weave chairs. Boasting mid-century atomic-era vibes, this duo will impress with their vintage style. Available in bright popping colors like this tantalizing orange or try the yummy yellow or white. Remember to use the code SAVE20 to get the discount.
Best deals at Target
10-Foot Patio Offset Umbrella with LED Lighting
Don't forget sun protection! This capacious umbrella works day and night. Manipulate your shade coverage with an easy operating glide handle and 360 degree rotation so you're always covered. When the sun goes down enjoy energy-efficient, solar-powered LED lights on its ribs to keep the party going well into the night.
Sling Stacking Chair
Hosting a summer soiree? Dragging out a bunch of mismatched folding chairs for your guests is a bad look. Here's your chance to upgrade to a spanking new set. These are comfortable, with a high back, ample seat and breathable fabric. Post-sun shower, they're quick drying. Oh, and they stack, so they're easy to stow away come wintertime (boo!). Save 30%.
Grab your pick in time for the launch of summer — and before it sells out.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get it quickly. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. Some of these options even include free shipping.