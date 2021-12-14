Are you dreaming of a clean Christmas? Right now you can save up to $200 on Eufy robot vacuums at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve been wishing for Santa to leave a robot vac under the tree this year, you might want to write to the big guy and let him know that right now Eufy's large selection of top-performing vacuums are on sale at Amazon for as little as $130. After all, even Santa likes to save money.

Eufy's high-tech smart, connected vacuums can be controlled in multiple ways and feature similar mechanics to non-smart vacs. All you need to do is set the vacs and let them do the cleaning for you. Plus, with the current low prices, they cost less than many non-smart vacs. With such great deals, you might want to pick one up to leave under someone else's Christmas tree!

Lowest price: The Eufy Robovac 25C $130

The Eufy Robovac 25C is discounted down to just $130, which gets you a robot vacuum that can easily clean hard floors to medium pile carpet. Dirt and debris gathers in the dust box, which slides out for easy cleaning. The Robovac 25C independently moves around your house to tidy your floors, or you can connect it to WiFi and control it using your voice (and a smart home device), a smartphone app or the physical buttons on the device itself.

One reviewer, who is asthmatic and has a husband with health issues, shares “Keeping our home as dust free as possible is a chore. I purchased the Eufy 25C this year and programmed it to start each evening. I love how I don’t have to even think about it. It moves off its charger, cleans around the house, gets close to the walls and then docks itself when it’s finished… Several times a week I take it upstairs and I’m always amazed at how well it knows it’s near the stairs.”

$129 $135 at Amazon

Slimmest: $100 off the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30

This RoboVac 30 is slim enough to fit under furniture. (Photo: Amazon)

With a slender 2.85” body, the Eufy RoboVac 30 is petite enough to fit under furniture and access tight corners. This robot vacuum uses a three-point cleaning system, BoostIQ technology, boundary strips and an infrared-sensor to know what to clean and what furniture to avoid. The best part? It will automatically recharge so it’s always ready for its next task!

One reviewer, who shows off their vacuum to visiting friends, says “I cannot stand vacuuming…I absolutely love this vacuum! It…transitions between carpet and hardwood with ease. It’s super quiet and fits under some of my furniture which is a bonus…You can also schedule times you want it to clean too; there’s nothing better than coming home to a clean house after a long day.”

$140 $240 at Amazon

The Eufy RoboVac G10 can vacuum or mop! (Photo: Amazon)

If you want a smart mop with your robot vacuum, look no further than the RoboVac G10 Hybrid which can combine both tasks to leave your floors spotless! The G10 can be controlled using your voice and the EufyHome app or your prefered smart assistant. You can also set detailed cleaning commands. The G10 has 2000Pa of suction power to deliver powerful results but is only for use on hard floors.

A happy user who has both dogs and allergies says “This vacuum has exceeded my expectations…I love how it remembers where it left off and picks right back up again. It’s quiet and sleek design makes it easy to get under smaller surfaces. The mop attachment is very simple and easy to attach to the front of the vacuum. You will be amazed at how much this RoboVac picks up even when you think your floors are clean!”

$160 $300 at Amazon

Ideal for pet owners: $150 off the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge

Your furry friends are no match for the powers of the Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge! (Photo: Amazon)

While our furry friends add a lot of love and happiness to our lives, they also add hair and mess! The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge uses Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to navigate quickly and efficiently along a planned route; boundary strips help keep it away from pet’s beds or safe spaces. The strong 2000Pa of suction power can collect hair, litter and other debris while staying as quiet as a microwave so it won’t frighten your cat or dog. Using the app you can check the cleaning records, schedule cleanings or switch cleaning modes.

A reviewer who has noticed more dirt since working from home reports “This is by far the best item I have bought in a while…This vacuum is able to get areas that I was unable to reach like under the bed and nightstands. I have it running automatically Monday through Friday and I clean the collector after each cycle. I am amazed at how much pet hair and dirt this vacuum picks up every day.”

$200 $350 at Amazon

Full featured: Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid is a whopping $200 off

Use lasers and AI to enhance your cleaning! (Photo: Amazon)

If you want the best of the best, the RoboVac X8 Hybrid offers a lot of technology in a small package. Since it's a 2-in-1 vacuum and mop it thoroughly cleans your floors with little human involvement! The iPath Laser Navigation memorizes your house environment to create a virtual map for your RoboVac, and the AI.Map 2.0 technology can tell the vacuum what room it is in and where to clean. The 250ml water tank holds enough water for 140 minutes of mopping and the unit is good for up to 180 minutes of vacuuming!

A reviewer who has owned other robot vacuums declares “The X8 does a better job of cleaning. It takes less time and is cleaner…First the iPath Laser Navigation is fancy! It intelligently maps an efficient route, cleaning up every corner of a 600 feet room in only 40 minutes. The automatically generated room map is amazing…It saves time as well as gives the user a better sense of control of the robot. Second, you can choose different suction intensities on different kinds of floor or carpet. It helps to protect the floor and make it cleaner. The twin turbines do a really good job in cleaning the carpet.

$450 $650 at Amazon

