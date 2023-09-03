Amanda Seyfried Uses This $16 Botox Alternative ‘Every Night’ That Shoppers Call ‘Nothing Short of Miraculous'



Just because we’re getting some well-deserved rest overnight doesn’t mean we should sleep on our skincare routine. Overnight serums, creams, and patches are a great way to wake up feeling renewed and refreshed. And there’s one particular nighttime patch Amanda Seyfried is a huge proponent of — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $16 right now.

You’ll wake up with a fresh look and feeling thanks to Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches. “It’s just surgical tape in the shape of a triangle to keep [the wrinkle] relaxed. I use a new one every night,” Seyfried said of the product when she spoke to Allure in April 2020. There’s a very good reason Seyfried loves these patches, and has made them an essential part of her nighttime routine. Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches target forehead wrinkles, frown lines, crow’s feet, laugh lines, lines around the mouth, upper lip, and marionette lines. These patches flatten wrinkles and deep-set lines, elevating your skin back to its gorgeous natural glow.

Seyfried isn’t the only one who loves these patches. Just read on to see what shoppers have to say about Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches and find out why they’ve become an Amazon’s Choice selection: “I wish I had before and after pics. It’s been 2 days and the little crows foot I’ve been getting on my left eye is completely gone,” one shopper, who called these patches “nothing short of miraculous,” wrote in their five-star review.

“I was so surprised at how quickly I saw a difference. I’m already spreading the word,” another shopper said. “They’re great! I’ve tried so much stuff and I was surprised how good they are. Don’t think too much just try it,” a third shopper wrote. Well, there you have it! Add the Toute Nuit Wrinkle Patches to your nighttime beauty regimen and take your skincare routine to the next level.

