Amanda Gorman, 23, wears Statue of Liberty-inspired Met Gala look

Amanda Gorman arrives at the 2021 Met Gala resembling the Statue of Liberty. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Amanda Gorman made her debut at the Met Gala on Monday, wearing a custom Vera Wang look to resemble a reimagined Statue of Liberty.

The American poet, who gained near-instant fame after reading an original poem at the inauguration of President Joe Biden, looked like "poetry in motion" according to some viewers who noticed the words inscribed on her book-shaped clutch. "Give Us Your Tired" it read, as a nod to the poem that appears on the Statue of Liberty.

Amanda Gorman is poetry in motion right now. How fitting #MetGala pic.twitter.com/mUqFggsxON — Jake Weiss (@jakemweiss) September 13, 2021

Gorman, who is a co-chair of this year's event, told Vogue livestream host Keke Palmer that she decided to "repurpose" the very words that are written on the statue. "I wanted the energy and the spirit of my outfit to be about America welcoming the world," Gorman said. "My duty as a poet which is to try to use words to heal, to question, to interrogate."

While she uses her words to do just that, Gorman also explained the important role that fashion plays in her mission of speaking "truth to power."

Amanda Gorman and her clutch are stunning as she is a co-chair at tonight's #MetGala pic.twitter.com/2jcpbTemW8 — SinnamonSCouture (@SinnamonCouture) September 13, 2021

"Showing up creatively and powerfully and being fierce and unapologetic about what I wear," she stated as her goal when putting together her ensemble.

Gorman's Met Gala appearance follows the news that the 23-year-old will be working with beauty brand Estée Lauder under a three-year contract which includes the creation of Writing Change — a set of grants worth three million dollars that will help to promote literacy among girls and women.

In the meantime, the poet hopes that her debut on the Met's stairs will send a message of its own.

"This a night where we can come together as a country and celebrate what makes us so beautiful," she said.