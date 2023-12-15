Amal Clooney Looks So Fabulous in a Pink Feather Minidress for Date Night With George



Amal Clooney is reviving the party dress one date-night look at a time.

The human-rights lawyer stepped out in New York City last night to celebrate husband George Clooney’s latest film and dressed to the nines in a romantic light pink minidress covered in feathers. She styled the fun, feminine little piece with an oversized black satin blazer, gold chrome pointed-toe heels, and a black croc-embossed clutch.



Amal added some more glamour to the ensemble with a set of dangly silver earrings with red jewels and matched her minidress with shimmery baby pink eye shadow. As for the rest of her glam, she wore a glossy pink lip, pink blush, and a straight blowout.

Amal linked arms with George as they left the Polo Bar in Midtown Manhattan late at night. The pair celebrated at the hot spot with industry friends after a screening at the Museum of Modern Art of The Boys in the Boat, which he directed and co-produced.

For the occasion, George traded his classic black suits for a more casual going-out look composed of a black polo, a brown suede blazer, blue jeans, and shiny black dress shoes.

The couple attended the premiere of the film in London earlier this month. Then, they walked the red carpet at Curzon Mayfair cinema in coordinating black ensembles. Amal looked striking in a strapless velvet cropped top with raised sides and a matching long velvet pencil skirt. She paired the sleek set with silky pointed-toe pumps, a black croc-embossed oval clutch bag, and gold chain-link earrings. George, meanwhile, was dapper in a timeless black suit, crisp white dress shirt—which he left unbuttoned at the top—and shiny black dress shoes.

