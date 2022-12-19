Alyssa Milano marks turning 50 with 'no filter' selfie: 'No touching up. No makeup'

Alyssa Milano shares a stunning makeup-free selfie to ring in her 50th birthday. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Alyssa Milano is stepping into her 50s with style.

To celebrate the big 5-0, the Charmed alum shared a makeup-free selfie with an empowering message on Instagram Monday.

"This is 50. No filter. No touching up. No makeup," the actress and #MeToo activist wrote alongside an image of herself. "I will spend this day, the same as every day. I will move a little, love a lot, be of service, and count my blessings."

She continued: "I'm happy to be here. Right here. Right now. In this time. In my time. In your time. There's still so much to look forward to! And you know what? It's even been OK to look back at where I've been, where I came from, how far I've come, who came into my life and who stayed.

"Thanks for all of your support and birthday wishes," she concluded. "Let's keep going."

The message welcomed an incredible amount of support from Milano's followers.

"Happy birthday beautiful!" wrote supermodel Paulina Porizkova.

Milano's Who's the Boss? co-star Tony Danza wrote: "Happy birthday!!!"

Some commented with anecdotes about how Milano has inspired their lives.

"Happy Birthday Queen!" a fan commented. "Growing up I used to watch reruns of charmed every chance I could get even skipped at times to watch an episode or 2 and undoubtedly Phoebe was my fave 😍 Her style, her hair changes, the progress in her character from season 1-8 I lived for YOU still do!"

"Bless you for this. And for all you do," an admirer wrote. "I was fortunate to hear you speak at the Women’s March in Atlanta. You are appreciated."

This isn't the first time Milano shared a makeup-free selfie to ring in her birthday. In 2020, on her 48th birthday, the star shared a similar message.

“This is 48. No filter. No makeup. Just my skin that I've become super comfortable in,” she wrote at the time. "My body makes crackling sounds when I walk. My daughter asked me the other day why my butt is so [jiggly]. Sometimes I forget things. I'm tired all of the time."

Story continues

"But overall, I'm just grateful for this life. My life. If someone told me that for the next life I get to choose who I come back as—I'd choose me again. Even with the heartache I've endured. Like kintsugi—I've been broken open and mended and broken once more," she continued, referencing the Japanese tradition of repairing pottery. "We are all resilient."

