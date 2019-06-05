Alyssa Milano gets called out for saying Joe Biden's stance on Hyde Amendment is why she hasn't endorsed him

Alyssa Milano attends the Lifetime Summer Luau on May 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Lifetime)

Alyssa Milano is being called out on social media for requesting Joe Biden listen to women when it comes to the Hyde Amendment, despite defending him in the past regarding the inappropriate touching allegations made against him.

Milano took to Twitter to share that Biden's support of the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits the use of federal funds for certain abortion services, is why she has not publicly endorsed him. The Hyde Amendment still allows funding to abortions that were the result of rape or incest, or if the mother's life is in danger.

"[Joe Biden's] stance on the Hyde Amendment is a perfect example of why I have not endorsed him or any other 2020 hopeful yet. We need to know more about where they stand. I hope Joe will listen to women — especially low-income women — and demand an end to this evil rule," Milano wrote.

Twitter users were quick to call out the actress for her seemingly hypocritical post after she publicly defended the politician in April after a number of women came forward and accused Biden of inappropriately touching them.

Milano, in an April 29 interview with Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle for MSNBC, said that in a private conversation with Biden, he informed the Charmed star he wanted to learn from the experience and the allegations.

"For him, this was a realization of, well, everyone sort of grows up in a different household, and maybe my actions make other people uncomfortable, and it was an acknowledgment," she said at the time.

During the interview, she also emphatically stated that policies do not matter and that Democrats just need a candidate who will beat Trump.

The statements initially drew backlash, with some on social media claiming she appeared to excuse his conduct against women.

Milano's recent tweet conjured similar feelings, and also called her out on her statement that policies do not matter in the 2020 election.

"You literally went on MSNBC to say we needed to nominate Biden and that policy didn't matter," one Twitter user tweeted at Milano. "You then told [people] to stop criticizing [Dems] right before he announced his run. Funny how your own rules no longer apply when it comes to the things you care about."

Other users echoed those sentiments.

