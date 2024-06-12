'Always there when I need him': Hicks named Father of the Year

ASHLAND David Michael Hicks doesn’t spend as much time with his family as he’d like, but that didn’t keep him from being named the 38th Father of the Year by the Ashland Breakfast Kiwanis Club.

His daughter, Sloane, wrote the winning essay about her father, maintenance leader for overhead cranes at Cleveland Cliffs. His schedule has him in Dearborn, Michigan, seven days and then home in Ashland seven days. He said the schedule is challenging but necessary after his job at AK Steel ended.

His daughter, a seventh-grader at Boyd County Middle School, wrote in her essay that “he’s the best dad anyone could ask for.”

Her essay continued: “He’s always there when I need him and always puts a smile on my face.”

Hicks credits his wife, Heather, with doing “double duty” when he’s away.

“They are both amazing,” he said. “I appreciate them putting up with me being gone. Hopefully, it won’t be forever.”

The club presented Hicks and his daughter with a copy of the essay on a plaque, a plaque marking the announcement and gift cards for dinner and a movie. State Rep. Scott Sharp, R-Ashland (100th District), presented a certificate of achievement from the House of Representatives.

As program director Bill Burch said, “Everyone who wrote an essay is a winner.”

As is tradition at the meeting, quotes from other essay writers were shared, including:

• “The final reason why my father should get this award is because my dad is fair with his punishments ... my dad would sit and talk to me about my punishment.”

• “When he gets home from work he is always tired after a long day of work but he still tries to make us laugh and just be happy.”

• “He has always fought for me over a thousand times, and never game up on me. I am always so thankful to have him as my father.”

• “My dad is my superhero and always will be he has saved me from so much and I could never repay him for all he has done.”

• “My dad helps me on a lot of stuff. My dad helps me understand my math.”

• “I only see him two days every two weeks! Yet he has made more of an impact on my life than anyone else.”