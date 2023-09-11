Always Dreamed of Being a Flight Attendant? Now's Your Chance

Delta is currently hiring for its class of 2024 flight attendants. Here's how you can apply.

Chris Patey/Courtesy of Delta Airlines

Want to see the world and get paid for it too? Delta is currently hiring for its class of 2024 flight attendants.

Last week, the airline announced it opened its applications for new flight attendants and is seeking people passionate about “people, adventure, and creating memorable moments.”

“As we wrap up a historic year of hiring, we’ll continue to grow our team of flight attendants in 2024,” Jennifer Martin, the managing director of IFS customer experience, learning, and hiring, shared in an announcement. “We’re looking for the best of the best to join our team of in-flight safety professionals, known for delivering welcoming, caring, and elevated service that sets Delta apart.”

Related: How to Become a Flight Attendant

Interested in the role? Delta shared a few of its job requirements, including that all applicants must hold a high school diploma (or equivalent degree), have the ability to work in the U.S. and be at least 21 years old. Applicants must also be willing to work daily and overnight flights, as well as international flights. I

The airline is also seeking bilingual applicants for routes to its international hubs, specifically those who speak Czech, Danish, Dutch, French, Greek, German, Hebrew, Italian, Korean, or Swedish.

To help potential applicants get to know more about the job, and the company culture, and to answer specific questions, Delta is hosting information sessions across the United States in several of its hubs, including Texas, Nevada, Minnesota, Florida, and Rhode Island. Here, would-be applicants are welcome to ask all their questions about benefits, schedules, and all the perks that come with being a crew member.

Some of those perks, Delta lists separately on its website, include domestic and international standby flight privileges for employees and eligible family members, access to discounts on hotels and car rentals, as well as two to five weeks paid time off and seven additional paid personal days.

According to Delta’s press release, the sessions will each take place over two days, allowing people to sign up for slots that are convenient for them.

See the schedule of sessions provided by Delta below, and learn more about the roles on delta.com

Greater Orlando Area

Sept. 11 at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sept. 12 at 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Greater Rhode Island Area

Sept. 14 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sept. 15 at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Greater Austin Area

Sept. 18 at noon, 3 p.m. and 6:00 PM

Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. and noon

Greater Minneapolis Area

Sept. 21 at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sept. 22 at 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Greater Las Vegas Area

Oct. 3 at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Oct. 4 at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.



For more Travel & Leisure news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Travel & Leisure.