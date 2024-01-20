Always cold? This heated blanket keeps you warm in the car — and it's down to $22
We don't have to tell you that it's cold — winter is in full swing, and snow is an ever-present threat. And while your car's heater is probably just fine, sometimes you've got a passenger that needs a bit more swaddling. Maybe your significant other "runs hot" and never needs the heat on, but you do. Maybe your toddler's battling a cold. Well, we've got just the thing: the Stalwart Electric Blanket for Automobiles. Just plug it into your dashboard socket, and let the toastiness commence! Right now, you can snag one for as little as $22 (down from $33).
It's the rare occasion where the brand name is also a salient adjective! This Stalwart (and stalwart) blankie is keeping over 6,000 Amazon shoppers nice and warm.
Why is this a good deal?
$22 for an electric blanket is already an absolute steal, but the peace you get from keeping everyone in the car happy is priceless. While this blanket is on sale now, the price tends to go up when the temps go down.
Why do I need this?
There's no telling when this might come in handy: Stay cozy at the drive-in. Enjoy a quick warm-up during the tailgate party. Cut down on engine noise while you're trying to quietly surveil your ex's place from across the street (we kid!).
You get the idea...and so have thousands of Amazon car and RV owners who've bestowed five-star reviews on the Stalwart.
What reviewers say
Like this pre-commute devotee. "Love it!! I plug the blanket in and turn my car defrosters on in the morning, then once I’m done cleaning my car off the blanket is nice and toasty! Once it’s warm enough I just unplug."
"Marriage saver" is how this grateful New Englander describes the blanket. "In our cold and snowy New Hampshire winters, we often take my pickup truck to shop and run errands. I like it cool, my wife, on the other hand, likes to be toasty warm. My truck does not have dual controls for the heat so it was always a battle. I bought this blanket for my wife and it has made a world of difference."
"I bought this blanket for when I’m off-grid in my travel trailer to use with my 400 W solar generator," reported this inventive user. "The blanket itself is a nice heavy fleece. The coils inside are well protected. Or you could use us as a regular blanket without the electricity and it would still be quite warm, though not full blanket size. Plugged into my solar generator the thing became nice and warm at about 15 minutes. Not hot just pleasantly radiantly warm."
Whether you have spousal disagreements over the temperature of the car or you're just cold-natured, this blanket can be a lifesaver.
If you don't already have this problem-solver in your cold-weather car kit, windshield cover will save you from ice-scraping headaches.
Fits most cars and compact SUVs, so you don't have to wait till spring to thaw out your ride.
"I love it, I have another one that only covers the front window, this one covers the entire front window (Nissan Rogue) and most of my front two windows," shared one happy shopper. "Less scraping and less brushing, this was a win-win for me!"
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
