We don't have to tell you that it's cold — winter is in full swing, and snow is an ever-present threat. And while your car's heater is probably just fine, sometimes you've got a passenger that needs a bit more swaddling. Maybe your significant other "runs hot" and never needs the heat on, but you do. Maybe your toddler's battling a cold. Well, we've got just the thing: the Stalwart Electric Blanket for Automobiles. Just plug it into your dashboard socket, and let the toastiness commence! Right now, you can snag one for as little as $22 (down from $33).

Why is this a good deal?

$22 for an electric blanket is already an absolute steal, but the peace you get from keeping everyone in the car happy is priceless. While this blanket is on sale now, the price tends to go up when the temps go down.

Why do I need this?

There's no telling when this might come in handy: Stay cozy at the drive-in. Enjoy a quick warm-up during the tailgate party. Cut down on engine noise while you're trying to quietly surveil your ex's place from across the street (we kid!).

You get the idea...and so have thousands of Amazon car and RV owners who've bestowed five-star reviews on the Stalwart.

He said he was just popping in for ONE beer — an hour ago! We've all been there. We're glad she's still smiling; even gladder that she's all snug and cozy with her heated car blanket. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

Like this pre-commute devotee. "Love it!! I plug the blanket in and turn my car defrosters on in the morning, then once I’m done cleaning my car off the blanket is nice and toasty! Once it’s warm enough I just unplug."

"Marriage saver" is how this grateful New Englander describes the blanket. "In our cold and snowy New Hampshire winters, we often take my pickup truck to shop and run errands. I like it cool, my wife, on the other hand, likes to be toasty warm. My truck does not have dual controls for the heat so it was always a battle. I bought this blanket for my wife and it has made a world of difference."

"I bought this blanket for when I’m off-grid in my travel trailer to use with my 400 W solar generator," reported this inventive user. "The blanket itself is a nice heavy fleece. The coils inside are well protected. Or you could use us as a regular blanket without the electricity and it would still be quite warm, though not full blanket size. Plugged into my solar generator the thing became nice and warm at about 15 minutes. Not hot just pleasantly radiantly warm."

If you don't already have this problem-solver in your cold-weather car kit, windshield cover will save you from ice-scraping headaches.

"I love it, I have another one that only covers the front window, this one covers the entire front window (Nissan Rogue) and most of my front two windows," shared one happy shopper. "Less scraping and less brushing, this was a win-win for me!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

VacLife Portable Air Compressor $22 $45 Save $23 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Suuson Car Phone Mount $12 $50 Save $38 with coupon See at Amazon

DBPower Portable Car Jump Starter $48 $90 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Hotor Car Trash Can $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

EcoNour Windshield Cover, 2-Pack $44 $64 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

Vacuums

Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum $90 $100 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

ThisWorx Car Vacuum $27 $40 Save $13 See at Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop $180 $759 Save $579 See at Amazon

Bissell Little Green Original ProHeat Machine $121 $168 Save $47 See at Amazon

OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum $109 $278 Save $169 with coupon See at Amazon

Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Bagless Vacuum $164 $166 Save $2 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum $110 $320 Save $210 with coupon See at Amazon

Kitchen

Henckels Knife Set, 15-Piece $150 $345 Save $195 See at Amazon

Cuisinart 12-Piece Kitchen Knife Set $22 $65 Save $43 See at Amazon

Brita Insulated Filtered Water Bottle with Straw, 26-Ounce $13 $23 Save $10 See at Amazon

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $30 $35 Save $5 See at Amazon

Kitchellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener $13 $30 Save $17 See at Amazon

FineDine 24-Piece Glass Storage Containers with Lids $27 See at Amazon

Crock-Pot Electric Lunch Box $30 $45 Save $15 See at Amazon

Home

Fab Totes Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack $17 $42 Save $25 with coupon See at Amazon

Hopopro Shower Head $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Wind Talk Space Heater $45 $170 Save $125 with Prime and coupon See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, 2-Pack $24 $66 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

American Soft Linen 6-Piece Luxury Towel Set $40 $80 Save $40 See at Amazon

Cozsinoor Cooling Bed Pillows, Queen, 2-Pack $30 $108 Save $78 with coupon See at Amazon

StorageRight Clothes Storage Bins, 3-Pack $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater $23 $29 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon