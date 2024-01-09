Alvin Valley Introduces Denim Jeans

Alvin Valley, who is well known for the fit of his pants, is getting into the denim business.

Early in his career Valley developed a cult-like following from women who appreciated his flattering silhouettes. Years later, Valley opened a small atelier for private clients in January 2021 on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, Fla., and started selling made-to-measure suitings, along with ready-to-wear and accessories.

“I really love working with clients and having that one-on-one process, but I wanted to produce something that everyone can wear and afford. I felt the way my jeans fit, would make every woman a believer in her own power. That’s what it’s all about, a garment that you slip on and makes you feel your best.”

Valley originally offered jeans 20 years ago.

“I am truly inspired by the washes, the material of denim, the processes, and the many new compositions — sustainability that didn’t exist 20 years ago. Also my client has moved on from athleisure during the pandemic and back into jeans.”

After 14 months of developing the fit, engineering the cuts and testing the reaction within the privacy of his own atelier, Valley is offering six styles of jeans in four washes, from dark to distressed.

Many of the styles in the new collection extend up to six more inches at the bottom. Valley has been known for his 38-inch inseam since the beginning. “This is why tall women love my pants, and I want them to be able to wear them as well. So I came up with a great way to extend the leg,” he said.

The first ones that launched were The Doyenne, a flare jean, and a skirt called Bouvier, a pencil skirt. Both were available in two washes (dark and distressed). Valley has also introduced The Scathing, a completely distressed style, The Social Climber, a sleek mid-rise skinny with spacious front and back pockets, and The Beyond, a high-rise jean with wide leg style for a contemporary look.

Prices range from $295 for a skinny crop style to $675 for Japanese denim high-waist wide-leg style. For fall 2014, the collection will expand to 24 pieces including shirts, jackets, skirts, dresses and T-shirts.

The collection is launching at the Brand Assembly trade show in Los Angeles this week. Projections for 2024 are for 120 doors in the U.S., Europe and Asia.

