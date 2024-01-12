Alton Brown's No-Knead Bread Is Perfect for Dipping in Soup

We loaf a warm and cozy quick bread.

Brown: Paras Griffin/Getty Images. Recipe: EatingWell.

Reviewed by Dietitian Jessica Ball, M.S., RD

Pictured Recipe: Seeded Whole-Grain Quick Bread

Alton Brown is being humble when he describes himself as “just a lowly cook” on his Instagram profile. From the unbelievably delicious chocolate pie to his impressive holiday menus, the renowned Food Network chef truly never ceases to amaze us with his simple, yet flavorful culinary creations.

Recently, Brown posted a picture of “warm and hearty” Beer Bread to his feed, and we’re very much in love with it! For starters, the recipe is made with just eight simple ingredients. Plus, he’s posted this delicious-looking loaf just in time for EatingWell’s Souper Bowl. Here’s how you make it.

How to Make Alton Brown’s Beer Bread

Start by positioning a rack in the middle of your oven and preheating it to 375ºF. Then, coat a 9x5 loaf pan with nonstick spray.

To a bowl, add 8 ounces all-purpose flour, 4 ounces whole-wheat flour, 1 tablespoon baking powder, 1½ teaspoons kosher salt and 1 teaspoon each granulated sugar and chopped fresh dill. Whisk together until combined. (No kitchen scale? Try 1 cup all-purpose flour and ½ cup whole-wheat.) After that, add 4½ ounces grated sharp Cheddar cheese (about a generous cup) and 12 ounces cold beer (1½ cups) to the bowl and mix just until combined. According to Brown, you can use anything from a lager to an ale or stout.

Next, pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan, and (optionally) sprinkle with 1 to 2 tablespoons sunflower seeds. Brown says to bake the bread until an instant-read thermometer registers 210ºF, 45 to 55 minutes, but you can also insert a toothpick in the middle to see if it comes out clean. And while it bakes you can make a cozy pot of Creamy Mushroom Soup with Sherry or Chicken Enchilada Soup.

We like how Brown made a nutritious choice by including some whole-wheat flour in his loaf. Not only does it contribute some extra fiber and other healthy nutrients, it also results in a bread with a more rustic texture and nutty flavor. Another flavor boost? The addition of dill also brings a bright and fresh element. (If you don’t have fresh, you can use ½ teaspoon dried.)

Once the bread is finished baking and cooled for around 10 minutes, transfer to a wire rack and let it cool a little while longer before slicing or wrapping it up to store. It should last a few days, if you don’t eat the whole loaf the day you make it.



