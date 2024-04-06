AlterCat, a project to trap and vaccinate homeless cats in Canton, ready for launch

AlterClinic Animal Care has started AlterCat Community Cat Project to reduce the number of homeless cats in targeted neighborhoods by trapping the cats, spaying or neutering them, vaccinating them and then returning them to their outdoor homes.

CANTON – Volunteers wearing neon yellow vests are walking door-to-door to homes in southwest Canton this weekend to tell residents about a new program they hope will reduce the number of homeless cats in the neighborhood.

The volunteers are part of the AlterCat Community Cat Project, a pilot program by AlterClinic Animal Care intended to reduce the number of feral and stray cats in targeted neighborhoods by trapping the cats, spaying or neutering them, vaccinating them and then returning them to their outdoor homes.

Laura Groves, director of AlterClinic Animal Care, has wanted to develop a targeted trap-neuter-return program since opening the clinic at 2302 Fulton Road NW in 2018. She views the practice as the most humane way to shrink outdoor cat populations while minimizing euthanasia.

She said the project can be successful only with the cooperation of residents.

“Or we’ll last a month and be done,” said Groves, who said AlterClinic and private donations will cover the cost of the volunteer-based AlterCat project. “… We need the community to get involved with this and rally behind this.”

Here are five things to know about the AlterCat Community Cat Project:

1. AlterCat’s first targeted neighborhood is in Canton’s Ward 5.

Laura Groves, director of AlterClinic Animal Care in Canton, answers questions about AlterClinic's new AlterCat Community Cat Project that seeks to shrink the homeless cat population during a community meeting on March 30 at the J. Babe Stearn Community Center in Canton.

The first neighborhood where AlterCat volunteers will set their traps for homeless cats is located west of the Timken Co. and south of U.S. Route 62 in Canton’s Ward 5.

AlterCat volunteers were to begin canvassing the neighborhood to make residents aware of the program, assure residents that they are not animal control officers and to ascertain the best areas to place traps. Property owners can decline to have a trap placed on their property.

The first traps will be placed on April 14. Volunteers will monitor the traps throughout the day.

The cats that are trapped will be taken to AlterClinic where they will be spayed or neutered, vaccinated and given a notch on one of their ears, known as an ear tip, to signify they have been sterilized. After the cats recover from the surgery, which typically takes a few days, they will be returned to where they were trapped.

“That is not something that is debatable,” Groves said. “They will be returned. I am not a rescue. Our rescues are full.”

Returning the cats to their familiar outdoor homes also reduces the likelihood that other cats don’t move into the territory, she said.

Groves said the AlterCat team will follow up with residents in the following weeks to see whether more traps need to be set to catch remaining unsterilized cats. The program will then move onto an adjacent neighborhood.

“Think of it as a sweep,” Groves said. “If you sweep up all the cats at one time you will have a better outcome than if you hit and miss some areas.”

Groves said she selected Ward 5 as the first ward for the AlterCat project because it was the area where her clinic received the most complaints. She said the project will move to other wards and neighborhoods upon invitation.

“This is not going to be one big fix,” Groves said. “It’s going to be an ongoing project.”

2. Residents asked to withhold food, keep pets inside on trap day.

To help AlterCat trap the homeless cats, residents in the targeted neighborhood are being asked to stop feeding any stray cats 24 hours before the traps are to be placed. Trash cans and any other potential outdoor food sources also should be removed.

“We want to make sure they are good and hungry,” Groves said. “So when we put out the bait, they will go to it because they are hungry.”

Residents with cats as pets should ensure that their cats remain indoors on trapping days. Groves said cats with identification, microchips or an ear tip, which indicates they already have been sterilized, will be released from the traps. The rest will be treated as community cats.

Residents also can help AlterCat by ensuring their neighbors know about the traps and by reporting the locations of where cats congregate. They can either tell the AlterCat canvassers or email the information to AlterCat24@gmail.com.

3. Canton City has set aside $10,000 for cats trapped in the city.

While AlterClinic and private donations are funding the upfront costs of the AlterCat project, the city has set aside $10,000 to reimburse AlterClinic for the cats that are trapped, sterilized and released in Canton. The city is not involved in operating the program.

Ward 5 Council member Rob Fisher, who previously has spearheaded TNR programs in the southwest ward, said the $10,000 for reimbursements will come from the Issue 13 income-tax increase voters approved in 2018. He estimates the money could cover the surgery costs of as many as 250 homeless cats in Canton.

Only cats trapped by AlterClinic’s trained volunteers in Canton will qualify for the money.

“We’re not just handing her $10,000,” said Fisher, who hopes the AlterCat project will be expanded citywide. “She has to prove that these cats are from Canton.”

Groves said the trappers are trained to drop a location pin when they catch a cat and to record the GPS coordinates so the cats could be returned.

Groves, who was unaware of the city’s $10,000 set aside a week ago, continues to seek additional donations and volunteers to keep the AlterCat project operational.

AlterClinic has organized fundraisers to help offset some of the nonprofit organization’s costs. Its annual Fun Fair and Basket Raffle will be held on June 22 at the Whipple-Dale Event Center at 2950 Whipple Ave. NW.

4. The homeless cat population won't shrink overnight.

Toby Franks, a local trapping expert, explains how volunteers with the AlterCat Community Cat Project will trap local homeless cats, take them to AlterClinic Animal Care in Canton to be spayed or neutered and then return the cats to their outdoor homes.

Toby Franks, a local trapper, said the trap-neuter-return approach eliminates the possibility of new kittens, which will reduce the homeless cat population over multiple years as the sterilized cats age and die naturally.

More immediately, residents will notice less scent marking, fighting, yowling and other mating behaviors after the cats are sterilized. The amount of disease among outdoor cats also will lessen since the cats will be vaccinated and no longer mating.

“The hope is that they will blend into the scenery more and become better neighbors,” said Franks, who operates a TNR program in Louisville and has been involved in previous TNR efforts in Canton’s Ward 5.

He said many of the cats being trapped are feral and unfit to be a pet.

“We can’t adopt our way of out of this,” Franks said. “But we can spay and neuter our way out of it.”

5. Canton residents say homeless cats have become a nuisance.

Council member Fisher said previous trappings of homeless cats in southwest Canton have been successful in reducing the kitten population in the ward. But the efforts, funded by private donations, were not as robust as the AlterCat project.

He has four or five cats that trigger his home cameras every night after dark.

“You can just drive down the street here in Ward 5 and you can see stray cats everywhere,” he said. “I’m sure it’s just not Ward 5.”

Angela Gilger, owner of Ida’s Café at 1715 Bryan Ave. SW, said she has taken homeless cats to be spayed and neutered in an effort to keep them from multiplying, but there are too many for any single person to handle.

“They are kind of taking over,” she said. “… I know they’re all over the southwest end and Ward 5. I would like to help all of them but there’s only so much you can do.”

To support the AlterCat project, Ida’s Café is dedicating the proceeds of its 14th annual SW End Pub Crawl on June 8 to AlterClinic.

Other Canton residents have shared stories of homeless cats becoming aggressive toward people, damaging property, leaving feces in areas where children play and some that appear to be sick.

AlterClinic will sterilize trapped stray and feral cats beyond its AlterCat project for a $46 fee. The clinic will accept one cat per trap. The cat must be safe for them to handle and at least 3 pounds.

For more information about the AlterCat project, email AlterCat24@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/altercat.community.cat.program.

