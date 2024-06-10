Along the Mississippi River in La Crescent, this $3.3 million home includes 'jaw-dropping' features

Jun. 10—LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The peaceful rhythms of the Mississippi River are just one part of the beauty at a La Crescent home artfully created with modern amenities.

"When I first opened that door, I think, I had to pick my jaw up off the floor. It is just incredible," said Realtor Michelle Kalina. "My head just kept turning everywhere (to see the features). There's just so much to look at."

After several spins through the home, she noted some of her favorite aspects: the glass fireplace, European-style bedrooms and automated room darkening shades. She said the home's exterior design of concrete and COR-TEN steel are set apart features for Minnesota too. The contemporary-style home designed by the Minneapolis-based CityDeskStudio includes six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

With a sunken living room and additional seating area, the Mpls. St. Paul Magazine calls the area the "warehouse wing," which prominently displays a plywood staircase. The staircase includes "laser-cut plywood" and "blackened steel railings." The magazine awarded the staircase project first place for design detail in its 2023 RAVE Awards.

"(The homeowners) were inspired to fill the house with architectural and artistic elements to ... constantly provoke themselves and then inspire others to be creative, artistic and innovative in everything they do," Kalina said of the home at 422 Shore Road Acres in La Crescent. "Everything in the house, there's just art everywhere you look. And then of course when you look out the huge door in the back, it's all glass, you see this incredible Zen garden and dock."

The Shore Acres, or River Rock, home has floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and a glass wall in the master bedroom to showcase the river's views. Kalina said the sunken living room with a fireplace is a "warm and welcoming and cozy" space to enjoy the views in the winter. The home is listed for $3.3 million.

Art pieces and thoughtful design choices are tucked throughout the home. A built-in hammock on the deck sways with the rhythmic river. A game area, originally built for hockey, has outdoor lights. Kalina said a Zen garden in the backyard includes a glass river and custom stepping stones.

"It's just so peaceful. Everywhere you turn it will ignite your senses," Kalina said.

She hopes to share the delight of Minnesota's summers and the artistic home on the American Dream TV show. Kalina joined as one of the show's hosts in spring 2024. She will feature properties in Southeast Minnesota and central Arizona.

"(I love the) architectural beauty about it, the uniqueness, a lot of them have advanced technology. Kitchens, I love kitchens, I love to cook. When I walk into a spacious kitchen, it really excites me and then I like the new features of having a prep kitchen," Kalina said about her enjoyment of luxury homes. She introduced the Sotheby's International Realty brand to Rochester in 2021. "Then of course, location and views, they're quite often situated in prime locations."

At the home in La Crescent, Kalina said, "it's just a jaw-dropping house. They didn't miss anything, no stone was unturned in building this house."