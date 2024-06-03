It's almost tomato time. Here are a CA tomato lover's picks for the best in the area

A haul of fresh tomatoes from the Agricenter International Farmers Market is exactly what the doctor ordered for the 2024 summer.

They're coming.

By the millions they'll burst forth from the ground in Tennessee, crawling upwards to the sky as their genetics have pre-programmed them to do for tens of thousands of years, their arrival in chorus with the change of seasons.

Are we talking about cicadas? No.

Tomatoes? Yes.

I've been obsessed with the annual hunt for the perfect tomato in the Memphis area for longer than I'd like to publicize. To me, the world stands still when I carve up thick slices of the often, but not exclusively, crimson red fruit. They are the star of summer in Tennessee, and whether you are content with a zhuzh of coarse salt or crafting an opulent dish where the 'mater is the star — it's essential to know where to go in the Memphis area for the world's most consumed agricultural gem.

To that end, may I present a non-exhaustive guide to 'maters in Memphis, in no specific hierarchy.

Farmers markets

An obvious guess for finding fresh tomatoes, Memphis has multiple farmers markets, with the majority of them operating one, maybe two days a week. Smaller markets, like the Bartlett Station Farmers Market or the South Memphis Farmers Market, are fantastic for finding smaller family-run markets that have more direct oversight of their produce.

If you need a more regular source of tomatoes (or any other seasonal produce for that matter), hit up the faithful Agricenter International Farmers Market. which is open Monday through Saturday until Oct. 18, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

At the Agricenter, you'll find a range of tomatoes beyond the iconic Ripley tomato. Late May will feature heirlooms of every shade possible at multiple stalls. And, more niche finds like Jet Star and Brandywine tomatoes and heartier big boys like the Beefsteak, start to populate the market in full force by mid-June.

Sun-Gold Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes from Whitton Farms at the Cooper-Young Community Farmers Market.

The fine folks at Choose 901 recently published an updated list of all farmers markets throughout Memphis.

Days and hours of operation vary by market and by season. Make sure to check individual hours for each market.

Jones Orchard

The Millington stalwart is slightly more synonymous with juicy peaches (also very, very excellent) but you can always count on securing a Ripleys, perfectly green tomatoes for your frying needs. The storefront component of the orchard always has some extra goodies on hand; please take my word for it and buy several fried hand pies if they're available.

Jones Orchard is a bit of a compound, and the market is located at 6850 Singleton Pkwy in Millington. They are open daily from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Ripley tomato stands

Got a couple of hours to kill on a pretty day? Hop on Highway 51 and head north from Memphis for a bit and then pick a roadside shack, any roadside shack — the shabbier the better.

The town of Ripley is proud of their signature tomato, so much so they even devote an annual festival to it — the Lauderdale County Tomato Festival. Maybe it's all in my imagination, but I tend to think the best Ripley tomatoes are indeed found in Ripley, grown by folks who take enormous pride in their crop.

You'll also run across other prizes at said roadside shacks, possibly homemade lemonade.

The roadside stands are typically staffed most days all summer long, with hours varying by each location.

Emergency tomatoes at the Cupboard

There's no way I'm the only person who realizes at 6 p.m. on a Sunday that a Caprese salad is in order to stave off the "Sunday Scaries."

When the farmers markets are quiet, The Cupboard is up and running daily until 8 p.m., and they reliably have a stash of Ripley tomatoes for sale at the front register, no table service required.

But, if the spirit moves you, have a seat for one of the best meat-and-three meals this side of the Mississippi River.

The Cupboard is located at 1400 Union Ave. in Memphis and it is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

