It's almost time for the 2024 terrace season at Madison's Memorial Union

It's another sign of summer in Wisconsin ― Madison's Memorial Union Terrace is opening for the season on Wednesday, April 17.

Early Wednesday morning, 2,000 of the Terrace's iconic green, yellow and orange sunburst chairs will return to the Lake Mendota venue, just in time for the Union's "Opening of the Terrace Party" that afternoon.

The free party will take place at the Terrace from 4 to 6 p.m. The celebration includes an appearance from Bucky Badger, free Johnsonville brats for the first 400 attendees, a DJ, a performance by the University of Wisconsin Spirit Squad, and free Terrace Lemonade and mocktail tastings. At 7 p.m., guests can continue the fun at an Open Mic Night hosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and Moda Magazine, which marks the start of WUD Music's nine-event music series WUDstock.

This summer, the Union team is planning its programming around the theme "Summer by the Lake," the Union shared in a news release.

The Union has hosted "Terrace season" from late spring to early fall each year since 1929. The season now includes free Monday night film showings in the summer, free summer concerts Wednesday through Saturday, free and low-cost art activities, and low-cost outdoor recreation opportunities. The Union will announce its film and music lineup in May at TerraceSummer.com.

"There's nothing else like Terrace season in the country," said Wisconsin Union deputy director Susan Dibbell. "And no Wisconsin summer is complete without a Terrace visit."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Madison Memorial Union Terrace opens for 2024 season on April 17