It's almost Teacher Appreciation Week. Guide to 2024 Teacher Appreciation Day gift ideas, deals.

Teacher Appreciation Week, a time to celebrate the educators in one's life, is quickly approaching. Beginning May 6, the week is the perfect time to show appreciation with kind words, thoughtful letters or a gift.

While teachers don't expect anything from students and parents, who doesn't cherish a small surprise on Teacher Appreciation Day or throughout the week? Here's what we know.

When is Teacher Appreciation Week 2024?

2024 Teacher Appreciation Week is from Monday, May 6 to Friday, May 10, according to Teachers of Tomorrow. It always takes place during the first full week of May.

What is U.S. Teacher Appreciation Week?

Teacher Appreciation Week is celebrated across the U.S. and acknowledges the dedication of teachers to their students and communities. According to Teachers of Tomorrow, the annual occurrence is also a time for students, parents, administrators and more to express gratitude for the hard work and invaluable service educators provide.

When is Teacher Appreciation Day 2024?

Teacher Appreciation Day is on May 7, 2024, according to the National Education Association, during Teacher Appreciation Week.

What is Teacher Appreciation Day?

Teacher Appreciation Day, on the Tuesday of Teacher Appreciation Week, celebrates the long-lasting impacts of educators in one's life.

Ideas for Teacher Appreciation Week 2024

There are plenty of gifts out there for teachers, so steer clear of the coffee mugs and consider these.

Teacher Appreciation Gifts, Gift Ideas 2024

Plants or flowers: Plants and flowers are a fun and easy gift for Teacher Appreciation Week. According to Greendigs, many plants are good in a classroom setting because they reduce stress and increase productivity. Low-maintenance options include Peperomia and Monstera. A variety of planted herbs like rosemary, sage and basil are also good choices. As for flowers, ode à la rose recommends daisies, orchids, dahlias, carnations, chrysanthemums and peonies.

School supplies: According to the National Education Association, educators spend around $500 to $750 out of pocket on school supplies each year. Cost of school supplies is also on the rise, increasing nearly 24% between 2021 and 2023. Raymond Geddes, an online schools supplies shop, recommends buying items in bulk for a teacher's classroom. These include pencils, dry-erase markers, coloring supplies, loose-leaf paper and tissue boxes. Other items like grade books, post-it notes, paper towels, glue sticks and index cards are recommended by Classful.

Something thoughtful: According to Teaching Traveling, the best gift a teacher can receive is a thoughtful letter from a student, whether handwritten or an email. Including specific details of how the teacher has impacted a student during the academic year, like a favorite classroom memory or lesson plan, helps them feel appreciated.

Another way to come up with a thoughtful gift is by gathering groups of parents to contribute to school or classroom needs, according to the website. For example, parents could pool donations to replace classroom items like a printer or old textbooks. A larger group of parents could help with landscaping needs or donate student lunches.

Gift cards: There are plenty of gift card favorites for teachers, with Amazon at the top of the list, according to We Are Teachers. Others are Target, Starbucks and Barnes & Noble. More practical gift card ideas include places for school supplies, like Staples or Teachers Pay Teachers, as well as gas stations and grocery stores.

Teacher Appreciation Week Deals 2024

There are plenty of Teacher Appreciation deals out there for 2024. Some confirmed sales include:

Golden Corral: Get 20% off one adult buffet purchase during Teacher Appreciation Week with identification or proof of employment at participating locations. The restaurant is also offering a "grads eat free" promotion May 6-10.

Staples: Get 20% off your in-store purchase when you show your teacher ID at checkout from May 5-11. Free teacher supply kits will also be available while supplies last with a valid ID.

Zaxby's: Get one free boneless wings meal when you order one boneless wings meal on May 7. It is available at participating locations and redeemable through the Zaxby’s app or website.

McAlister's Deli: Teachers can get a free 32-ounce tea from May 6-12 with a valid ID.

According to Teachers of Tomorrow, the best Teacher Appreciation Week deals from 2023 could be available again this year. While it's not guaranteed they return, it's smart to keep an eye out for updates from various companies.

These were the best 2023 deals:

Office Depot/ OfficeMax: Offered 30% back in Bonus Rewards on a qualifying in-store purchase.

Staples: Staples often provides special discounts during Teachers Appreciation Week.

Ford: Teachers who took a virtual test drive through May 7 received a $50 e-gift card to be used towards teacher requests on DonorsChoose.

Burger King: Free fries with any purchase. Teachers and all other customers were eligible during 2023 Teacher Appreciation Week.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Offered six boneless wings for $1 with the purchase of any BBW Burger.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Teacher Appreciation Week 2024 Guide: Teacher Appreciation Day gifts, deals and sales