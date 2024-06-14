Almost Heaven Swing comes to Hatfield-McCoy Trail system

Jun. 14—man — The West Virginia Department of Tourism in collaboration with the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System announced Thursday that another new Almost Heaven Swing has been placed in Logan County.

This swing is perched upon a scenic spot along the Rockhouse Trail System and overlooks the ATV-friendly town of Man, tourism officials said.

In April 2023, an Almost Heaven Swing was placed on the East River Mountain Overlook in Bluefield. Another Almost Heaven Swing is at Pipestem Resort State Park

"We are thrilled to have another Almost Heaven swing along the Hatfield-McCoy Trails," said Hatfield-McCoy Trails Marketing Manager Chris Zeto. "As one of our most popular points-of-interest, many folks will flock to the Rockhouse Trail System to grab a selfie and enjoy the amazing view of our southern West Virginia mountains and the town of Man. We appreciate the West Virginia Department of Tourism for making this opportunity possible and are excited to see an increase in visitation within this area."

Home to more than 1,000 miles of off-roading terrain, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System has routes perfect for first-timers and experienced thrill-seekers alike. Open 365 days a year, this unique adventure can be experienced in each of West Virginia's four seasons. Visitors are encouraged to share their Almost Heaven swing photos on social media using #AlmostHeaven.

"We are thrilled to see the Almost Heaven swings continue to expand into more areas of the Mountain State," said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. "Thanks to Governor Justice and our wonderful industry partners, we are able to showcase Almost Heaven with the rest of the world in a one-of-a-kind way with these beautiful photo-ops."

