Almost Everything at Cole Haan's Website Is 50% Off for Cyber Monday



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



When it comes to affordable, comfortable dress shoes, Cole Haan reigns supreme. The menswear brand has received top marks from our fashion editors for its marquee hybrid sneakers, which look like traditional oxfords and loafers up top, and are loaded with cushioned soles like our favorite walking shoes. That makes them great for the office, happy hour, or any business casual function. And if you're looking to save even more on Cole Haan shoes, you're in luck. We're seeing a bunch of Black Friday Sneaker Deals on Cole Haan shoes at the brand's website, as well as some of our favorite retailers like Zappos and Amazon.

SHOP COLE HAAN'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE

American Classics Penny Loafer

Shop Now American Classics Penny Loafer colehaan.com $110.00

Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe

Shop Now Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe amazon.com $86.43

Grand Atlantic Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Atlantic Sneaker colehaan.com $119.95

GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker

Shop Now GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker $80.00

Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker colehaan.com $89.95

4.ZERØGRAND Stitchlite Oxford

Shop Now 4.ZERØGRAND Stitchlite Oxford colehaan.com $59.97

ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford

Shop Now ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford amazon.com $103.95

Go-To Plain Toe Oxford

Shop Now Go-To Plain Toe Oxford zappos.com $112.09

2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford

Shop Now 2.ZERØGRAND Laser Wingtip Oxford colehaan.com $119.95

4.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford

Shop Now 4.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford colehaan.com $179.95

GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer

Shop Now GrandPrø Topspin Penny Loafer colehaan.com $69.95

Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker amazon.com $97.70

Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker

Shop Now Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite Sneaker amazon.com $91.96

American Classics Longwing Oxford

Shop Now American Classics Longwing Oxford colehaan.com $99.95

SHOP ZAPPOS' COLE HAAN SALE

Let's talk about said deals: Zappos is marking down the Grandpro Topspin Penny Loafer and Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite, a pair of dressy (but still cozy!) sneaks that are easy to slip in and out of. We've even been seeing some MH editors wear these to the office on the regular.

Also, we've found some great Amazon Cyber Monday deals on a smattering of Cole Haan's OG hybrid sneakers, including the Grand Atlantic Oxford and Original Grand Wingtip Oxfords. Amazon's sales are a bit more selective and based on colorways and sizes, but we are seeing discounts of up to 50% off.

Last, but certainly not least, Cole Haan's website is taking up to 50% off almost everything on its site. We're seeing markdowns on the GrandPrø Crew Sneaker and the Grand Atlantic Sneaker, which are pretty notable since both styles hardly ever go on sale.

To be honest, these deals are the best markdowns we'll probably see all year. So if you're in the market for affordable dress shoes now to get your holiday and office fits planned ahead of time, you can't go wrong with these Cole Haan deals.

SHOP COLE HAAN'S MEN'S SALE

Shop More of Our Favorite Cyber Monday Deals

