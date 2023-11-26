Almost Everything at Cole Haan's Website Is 50% Off for Cyber Monday

Christian Gollayan
·4 min read
cole haan october sale
Shop Cole Haan's Cyber Monday Sale


When it comes to affordable, comfortable dress shoes, Cole Haan reigns supreme. The menswear brand has received top marks from our fashion editors for its marquee hybrid sneakers, which look like traditional oxfords and loafers up top, and are loaded with cushioned soles like our favorite walking shoes. That makes them great for the office, happy hour, or any business casual function. And if you're looking to save even more on Cole Haan shoes, you're in luck. We're seeing a bunch of Black Friday Sneaker Deals on Cole Haan shoes at the brand's website, as well as some of our favorite retailers like Zappos and Amazon.

SHOP COLE HAAN'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE

American Classics Penny Loafer

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-american-classics-penny-loafer%2FC38731.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>American Classics Penny Loafer</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$110.00</p>

Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe

<p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N3YJYXR?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.44689885%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Original Grand Shortwing Oxford Shoe</p><p>amazon.com</p><p>$86.43</p>

Grand Atlantic Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grand-atlantic-sneaker%2FC35466.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Atlantic Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$119.95</p>

GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grandpro-rally-canvas-t-toe-sneaker%2FC37437.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>GrandPrø Rally Canvas T-Toe Sneaker</p><p>$80.00</p>

Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-grand-crosscourt-modern-tennis-sneaker%2FC33987.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Grand Crosscourt Modern Tennis Sneaker</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$89.95</p>

4.ZERØGRAND Stitchlite Oxford

<p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.colehaan.com%2Fmens-4.zerogrand-oxford%2FC37899.html&sref=https%3A%2F%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now;elm:context_link;itc:0" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>4.ZERØGRAND Stitchlite Oxford</p><p>colehaan.com</p><p>$59.97</p>

SHOP ZAPPOS' COLE HAAN SALE

Let's talk about said deals: Zappos is marking down the Grandpro Topspin Penny Loafer and Grand Motion Woven Stitchlite, a pair of dressy (but still cozy!) sneaks that are easy to slip in and out of. We've even been seeing some MH editors wear these to the office on the regular.

Also, we've found some great Amazon Cyber Monday deals on a smattering of Cole Haan's OG hybrid sneakers, including the Grand Atlantic Oxford and Original Grand Wingtip Oxfords. Amazon's sales are a bit more selective and based on colorways and sizes, but we are seeing discounts of up to 50% off.

Last, but certainly not least, Cole Haan's website is taking up to 50% off almost everything on its site. We're seeing markdowns on the GrandPrø Crew Sneaker and the Grand Atlantic Sneaker, which are pretty notable since both styles hardly ever go on sale.

To be honest, these deals are the best markdowns we'll probably see all year. So if you're in the market for affordable dress shoes now to get your holiday and office fits planned ahead of time, you can't go wrong with these Cole Haan deals.

SHOP COLE HAAN'S MEN'S SALE

Amazon Cole Haan Black Friday Sale | Black Friday Running Shoe Deals | Black Friday Adidas Ultraboost Sale | Hoka Black Friday Deals | Amazon Warehouse Black Friday Sale | REI Patagonia Black Friday Sale | Arc'teryx Black Friday Sale | Black Friday Amazon Overstock Outlet Sale | Black Friday Amazon Winter Jacket Sale | Black Friday On Running Sale | Black Friday Fashion Deals | Vuori Black Friday Sale

