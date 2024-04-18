It's almost Earth Day! Here are 6 ways to celebrate in the Brockton, Taunton area

BROCKTON — It’s almost Earth Day, a time when individuals and organizations in the Brockton and Taunton area will join communities across the globe in a collective effort to create a more sustainable world for generations to come.

“As an individual, you yield real power and influence as a consumer, a voter and a member of a community that can unite for change,” the organization behind the initiative, EARTHDAY.ORG, wrote on their website. “When your voice and your actions are united with thousands or millions of others around the world, we create a movement that is inclusive, impactful and impossible to ignore.”

One of the ways individuals can celebrate Earth Day is by participating in a community cleanup. Here are six Earth Day cleanups and events in the Brockton and Taunton area.

Annual city-wide Earth Day cleanup (Taunton)

The Taunton Ecology Awareness Movement (T.E.A.M) will host its 33rd annual city-wide earth day cleanup on April 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. in the parking lot behind the Summer Street police station. Bags and gloves will be provided.

Learn more by calling 508-272-2222 and register by emailing tauntonecoaware@gmail.com.

Downtown Brockton Earth Day Cleanup (Brockton)

Join the Downtown Brockton Association (DBA) for a cleanup event on April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Elvera’s Café, located at 132 Main St. in Brockton, to pick up free shirts and cleaning supplies.

Earth Day BioBlitz (Easton)

Educators from Easton’s Natural Resources Trust (NRT) will lead an adult-only event at the organization’s Sheep Pasture, located at 307 Main St. on April 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will help catalog and identify as many different plant, animal and fungi species on the property using different apps.

The event is $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Register for the program through NRT’s website.

Keep Whitman Beautiful Earth Day celebration and cleanup (Whitman)

Organized by Keep Whitman Beautiful, this cleanup will be held on April 27 at 10 a.m. at Hobart Pond in Whitman. Cleaning supplies, along with bananas, water, and seltzers will be given out to volunteers in the morning. A free lunch will be served at Regal Marketplace in the afternoon. Prizes from local sponsors will be awarded to participants.

Learn more and register here: https://viralkit.io/f/woj0fgk2

Massasoit Community College campus cleanup (Brockton)

Massasoit Community College’s Earth Day campus cleanup isn’t just for students. The public is welcome to help remove litter and debris from around the campus on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check in will be in the upper lounge of the student center, located at One Massasoit Boulevard in Brockton.

Email mmcfadde1@massasoit.mass.edu for more information.

Stonehill College Earth Day kickoff (Easton)

This cleanup will be held on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the May School of Arts Lawn at Stonehill College, located at 320 Washington St. in Easton. The public is also welcome to participate in a recycled arts contest at 3 p.m.

Registration is not required, but those looking for more information can email eworster1@students.stonehill.edu.

This article originally appeared on The Enterprise: Celebrate Earth Day in the Brockton, Taunton area with clean ups 2024