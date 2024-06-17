What’s allowed and not allowed on metro-east bike trails? It depends where you are.
In 2000, voters on both sides of the Mississippi River signed off on a new sales tax to fund construction of a bi-state greenways trail that would connect citizens on bike or on foot to the sites of St. Louis or the rolling fields of the metro east.
The system has grown to include more than 200 miles of asphalt trail, with plans for more spurs and connectors in the works across both St. Clair and Madison counties. The paved paths descend into tunnels, cross over waters and highways, linking acres of natural greenspace with city landmarks and countless neighborhood routes in between.
Riders and walkers can access and use the trails anytime from sunrise to sunset.
What can and what can’t you bring onto the trails? The directors of the metro-east transit districts helped us flesh out the basic rules along with some sound recommendations:
What is allowed?
Bicycles
Electric bicycles (15 mph speed limit may apply)
Electric longboards
Roller skates and roller blades
Skateboards
Razors and other people-powered scooters
Electric wheelchairs and other mobility devices
Your pets – as long as they’re on a leash that’s less than 6-feet long and as long as you pick up their poop.
Tobacco cigarettes and vape sticks
Food – there are picnic areas with tables along some trails
Large groups are OK, but organized events require approval from the St. Clair County Transit District
What is not allowed?
Cars
Any motorized vehicle not listed above, including motorized bicycles
Horses (allowed in designated areas in St. Louis County)
Hunting
Alcohol
Marijuana
Any illegal drugs or other illegal substances
Firearms (concealed carry allowed in Madison County)
Litter (there are plenty of trash cans available)
Unleashed animals
Not required, but recommended
Helmets for cyclists and skateboarders (required for minors in St. Louis County)
Water or other non-alcoholic hydration
Doggie-doo bags
Picking flowers or removing rocks – it’s best to leave nature as you find it
Want to mix in a train ride? MetroLink trains have bike racks available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Other regulations
Stay on the right hand side of the trail
Pass on the left and announce that you’re passing
Cyclists yield to pedestrians
Everyone must give way to horses where they are permitted on a trail
Additional information
Any bridge on the trail meets Illinois Department of Transportation requirements in terms of weight limits
The rules are enforced by local law enforcement, and trail maintenance staff may remind trail-goers of the rules if they’re being broken
While some exceptions exist, Madison County and St. Louis County trails have similar rules to this system