What’s allowed and not allowed on metro-east bike trails? It depends where you are.

In 2000, voters on both sides of the Mississippi River signed off on a new sales tax to fund construction of a bi-state greenways trail that would connect citizens on bike or on foot to the sites of St. Louis or the rolling fields of the metro east.

The system has grown to include more than 200 miles of asphalt trail, with plans for more spurs and connectors in the works across both St. Clair and Madison counties. The paved paths descend into tunnels, cross over waters and highways, linking acres of natural greenspace with city landmarks and countless neighborhood routes in between.

Riders and walkers can access and use the trails anytime from sunrise to sunset.

What can and what can’t you bring onto the trails? The directors of the metro-east transit districts helped us flesh out the basic rules along with some sound recommendations:

What is allowed?

Bicycles

Electric bicycles (15 mph speed limit may apply)

Electric longboards

Roller skates and roller blades

Skateboards

Razors and other people-powered scooters

Electric wheelchairs and other mobility devices

Your pets – as long as they’re on a leash that’s less than 6-feet long and as long as you pick up their poop.

Tobacco cigarettes and vape sticks

Food – there are picnic areas with tables along some trails

Large groups are OK, but organized events require approval from the St. Clair County Transit District

What is not allowed?

Cars

Any motorized vehicle not listed above, including motorized bicycles

Horses (allowed in designated areas in St. Louis County)

Hunting

Alcohol

Marijuana

Any illegal drugs or other illegal substances

Firearms (concealed carry allowed in Madison County)

Litter (there are plenty of trash cans available)

Unleashed animals

Not required, but recommended

Helmets for cyclists and skateboarders (required for minors in St. Louis County)

Water or other non-alcoholic hydration

Doggie-doo bags

Picking flowers or removing rocks – it’s best to leave nature as you find it

Want to mix in a train ride? MetroLink trains have bike racks available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Other regulations

Stay on the right hand side of the trail

Pass on the left and announce that you’re passing

Cyclists yield to pedestrians

Everyone must give way to horses where they are permitted on a trail

Additional information

Any bridge on the trail meets Illinois Department of Transportation requirements in terms of weight limits

The rules are enforced by local law enforcement, and trail maintenance staff may remind trail-goers of the rules if they’re being broken

While some exceptions exist, Madison County and St. Louis County trails have similar rules to this system