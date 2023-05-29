I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from AllModern's Memorial Day sale — save up to 60%

As an interior designer, I shop AllModern for everything, including outdoor furnishings, when I want a classic and chic look for my clients' homes. That's why I'm so excited about their Memorial Day sale. In honor of the holiday, All Modern is offering an extra 20% off on top of their already deep discounts of up to 60% off. Discounts on top of discounts? Yes, please! Use promo code GET20 at checkout for this amazing deal, and, as always, enjoy free shipping.
Overwhelmed by all the great deals? I've narrowed it down for you with my favorites, featuring high-style and low prices. Get some new seating for your patio (save a couple hundred bucks on this set) or a new upholstered bed (tuck away more than $400 in savings!). Stock may sell out quickly, so jump on these deals now while they last.
Elevate your patio with this modern twist on coastal design. Natural looking ropes climb the sides of these chairs, but they're weather resistant for durability. Olefin water and fade resistant cushion options are available, and rust-resistant metal will keep these stylish chairs looking fresh for years to come. Relax while you have a glass of wine and a chat in this pretty set.
This modern five-piece dining set features four chairs and one round dining table complete with a hole for your umbrella. A rust-proof, white aluminum frames provide a modern edge while the composite wood slatted tabletop and chair arm accents warm up the aesthetic with natural elements. Light gray, UV and weather resistant cushions have ties, so you can easily store to keep them dry.
Adding a rolling bar cart to your digs is an easy way to gain more space anywhere you need it. Use it to prep by the barbecue or serve drinks by the pool. The gray-washed acacia finish creates a durable, but attractive palette to blend with your decor. Shelving adds storage.
Pretend you're sitting in a little cafe in the Mediterranean in your own backyard. I'm a sucker for woven cafe chairs and stools, and this bar-height stool will sit cooly by your poolside bar. They're water, rust, mildew and UV resistant, plus they come in a variety of colors.
Crisp clean lines with a modern industrial vibe has this coffee table looking sharp. Ground your seating area with a black statement piece that will serve up a large surface for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres.
I'm digging the tufted detail and classic bolsters that adorn this sofa. Available in lush velvets and weaves in an array of colors, this retro modern sofa is as plush as it is sleek. The chaise can be placed on the left or the right, depending on your room layout.
This coffee table is my go-to for clients with small children or small spaces. The clear acrylic keeps things light and airy when heavy wood tones might weigh a room down. The seamless curves make it safe for tots — no sharp edges.
Add some pizzazz to your dining room or living area with this stunning riff on a sputnik. Available in different finishes, I'm drawn to this brass with cognac glass. At 5-feet wide, it's a statement piece, allowing for varied heights and angled ceilings.
Modern, industrial, farmhouse, boho — these stools complement so many aesthetics that they're a boon for interior designers and for anyone with a kitchen. I'm not the only pro who has used them for clients. The vegan leather comes in four rich colors.
This upholstered bed will bring comfort and softness to your bedroom. Relax against the headboard while you read or watch TV. Add texture and color to your room with your choice of 24 fabrics. The tall headboard and wing back style adds a bit of drama.
I love a lacquered look and this nightstand does not disappoint. The blue is an absolute stunner — it's also available in gray and white. Sleek push-to-open drawers forgo hardware, so the finish really shines. Plenty of storage in the double drawers makes it super functional.
Compact at 7" round, this petite lamp makes a great bedside light source — it won't hog the nightstand. Ambient light allows you to wind down before bed and the organic shape adds interest. A large round knob makes for smooth switching on and off.
