I'm an interior designer, and these are my top picks from AllModern's Memorial Day sale — save up to 60%

As an interior designer, I shop AllModern for everything, including outdoor furnishings, when I want a classic and chic look for my clients' homes. That's why I'm so excited about their Memorial Day sale. In honor of the holiday, All Modern is offering an extra 20% off on top of their already deep discounts of up to 60% off. Discounts on top of discounts? Yes, please! Use promo code GET20 at checkout for this amazing deal, and, as always, enjoy free shipping.

Overwhelmed by all the great deals? I've narrowed it down for you with my favorites, featuring high-style and low prices. Get some new seating for your patio (save a couple hundred bucks on this set) or a new upholstered bed (tuck away more than $400 in savings!). Stock may sell out quickly, so jump on these deals now while they last.

Outdoor gems

AllModern Desert Springs 3-Piece Chat Set $297 $502 Save $205 with code Elevate your patio with this modern twist on coastal design. Natural looking ropes climb the sides of these chairs, but they're weather resistant for durability. Olefin water and fade resistant cushion options are available, and rust-resistant metal will keep these stylish chairs looking fresh for years to come. Relax while you have a glass of wine and a chat in this pretty set. Save $205 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $297 at AllModern

AllModern Zephyl Round Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions $586 $1,039 Save $453 with code This modern five-piece dining set features four chairs and one round dining table complete with a hole for your umbrella. A rust-proof, white aluminum frames provide a modern edge while the composite wood slatted tabletop and chair arm accents warm up the aesthetic with natural elements. Light gray, UV and weather resistant cushions have ties, so you can easily store to keep them dry. Save $453 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $586 at AllModern

AllModern Iselle Outdoor Bar Serving Cart $213 $350 Save $137 with code Adding a rolling bar cart to your digs is an easy way to gain more space anywhere you need it. Use it to prep by the barbecue or serve drinks by the pool. The gray-washed acacia finish creates a durable, but attractive palette to blend with your decor. Shelving adds storage. Save $137 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $213 at AllModern

AllModern Rayet Marian California 25” Patio Bar Stool $233 $347 Save $114 with code Pretend you're sitting in a little cafe in the Mediterranean in your own backyard. I'm a sucker for woven cafe chairs and stools, and this bar-height stool will sit cooly by your poolside bar. They're water, rust, mildew and UV resistant, plus they come in a variety of colors. Save $114 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $233 at AllModern

AllModern Julian All-Weather Commercial Grade Indoor/Outdoor Steel Patio Coffee Table $238 $336 Save $98 with code Crisp clean lines with a modern industrial vibe has this coffee table looking sharp. Ground your seating area with a black statement piece that will serve up a large surface for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Save $98 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $238 at AllModern

AllModern Harvey Ceramic Outdoor Pot Planter $50 $68 Save $18 with code Faceted cuts make this ceramic planter a gem. Use it outside in the summer, then bring live plants indoors during the winter to add life to your kitchen or living room. Save $18 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $50 at AllModern

Indoor standouts

AllModern Geo 2 - Piece Upholstered Reversible Sectional $776 $970 Save $194 with code I'm digging the tufted detail and classic bolsters that adorn this sofa. Available in lush velvets and weaves in an array of colors, this retro modern sofa is as plush as it is sleek. The chaise can be placed on the left or the right, depending on your room layout. Save $194 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $776 at AllModern

AllModern Iris 47.25'' Media Console $360 $450 Save $90 with code Sexy curves and reeded wood make this unique piece a sho stopper in your media room. Tambour doors slide apart for storage access and a pre-drilled hole allows for components. Save $90 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $360 at AllModern

AllModern Eugene Coffee Table $304 $430 Save $126 with code This coffee table is my go-to for clients with small children or small spaces. The clear acrylic keeps things light and airy when heavy wood tones might weigh a room down. The seamless curves make it safe for tots — no sharp edges. Save $126 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $304 at AllModern

Dine and dazzle

AllModern Kazbah Arm Chair $344 $480 Save $136 with code Available in black or light oak, the silhouette of this arm chair will pop in your dining room or breakfast nook. Vegan leather straps complete the intricately woven seat, adding texture and artistry. Save $136 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $344 at AllModern

AllModern Gaia 5 - Light Dimmable Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier $162 $203 Save $41 with code Add some pizzazz to your dining room or living area with this stunning riff on a sputnik. Available in different finishes, I'm drawn to this brass with cognac glass. At 5-feet wide, it's a statement piece, allowing for varied heights and angled ceilings. Save $41 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $162 at AllModern

AllModern Kody Bar & Counter Stools (Set of 2) $128 $200 Save $72 with code Modern, industrial, farmhouse, boho — these stools complement so many aesthetics that they're a boon for interior designers and for anyone with a kitchen. I'm not the only pro who has used them for clients. The vegan leather comes in four rich colors. Save $72 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $128 at AllModern

Resplendent respite

AllModern Tilly Upholstered Queen Platform Bed $944 $1,450 Save $506 with code This upholstered bed will bring comfort and softness to your bedroom. Relax against the headboard while you read or watch TV. Add texture and color to your room with your choice of 24 fabrics. The tall headboard and wing back style adds a bit of drama. Save $506 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $944 at AllModern

AllModern Carson Nightstand $288 $360 Save $72 with code I love a lacquered look and this nightstand does not disappoint. The blue is an absolute stunner — it's also available in gray and white. Sleek push-to-open drawers forgo hardware, so the finish really shines. Plenty of storage in the double drawers makes it super functional. Save $72 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $288 at AllModern

AllModern Lockport Metal Table Lamp $76 $95 Save $19 with code Compact at 7" round, this petite lamp makes a great bedside light source — it won't hog the nightstand. Ambient light allows you to wind down before bed and the organic shape adds interest. A large round knob makes for smooth switching on and off. Save $19 with code Copied! Code: GET20 $76 at AllModern

