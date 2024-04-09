Can alligators climb? Answers to this and 4 more common beliefs about Georgia gators

There are between 200,000 and 250,000 alligators in the state of Georgia and they can be found in Macon, Columbus and throughout Middle GA.

So, it wouldn’t be unheard of if you see one walking down the road or near a pond.

However, everything you’ve heard about alligators might not be true. So before you encounter one and have to take action, lets get some facts straight.

Here’s what to know:

Myth #1: Alligators aren’t good climbers

This one is completely false.

“Alligators have sharp claws and powerful tails to help them push their bodies up. Young alligators are agile climbers and adults have been known to climb fences to get to water or escape captivity,” according to the Your Georgia Country blog.

If you want to keep an alligator out of your yard, build a fence that is taller than 4.5 feet tall.

Myth #2: You should run in a zig-zag pattern to get away from one

Many think that alligators can’t change directions quickly, but using the zig-zag pattern is not the way to go.

In reality, running in a zig-zag pattern actually shortens the distance between you and the alligator.

Instead do this:

Make yourself appear big and tall by raising your hands up and backing away from the animal.

“Often doing this will result in the alligator retreating. If the gator does not retreat, back away a couple steps and then run as fast as you can in one straight direction,” according to The Black Hammock.

Myth #3: Alligators have poor eyesight

Not true.

Since their eyes are on the sides of their head, alligators have a good sense of the movement of their prey.

“This gives them a wide sight range and excellent peripheral vision. The only place they cannot see is directly behind them,” according to the Wild Florida website.

Myth #4: Alligators are aggressive

Actually, they are quite scared of humans and will try to walk or swim away.

Of course, if they are provoked, they will become aggressive.

Myth #5: Alligators can’t survive in saltwater

While we most often see them in freshwater, alligators can survive in saltwater.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that alligators can live in “salt water for a few hours or even days.”

Of course, their natural habitat is in swamps, lakes, ponds and streams.

What myth are you most surprised by? Let me know at cmadden@mcclatchy.com

