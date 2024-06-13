Alliance Habitat celebrates new home, 5K, new financial literacy courses

Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity construction manager Steve Daily and Habitat's Executive Director Niki McILvain hold the ribbon as Katrina and Kenya Woods help dedicate their new home in the City of Alliance.

Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity celebrated its recent success with two new community activities.

A 5K run and a Partner Family Picnic on June 2 raised funds for construction of the remaining two homes scheduled for 2024.

Gary Pate won the inaugural 5K, besting the other 59 competitors in the race on Iron Horse Trail.

Following the race, partner families gathered along with community supporters and race participants to enjoy food, games, a mortgage burning ceremony and updates about programming and future plans of the affiliate.

Diane Sumpter, who recently paid off her Habitat home, celebrated her accomplishment by burning a copy of her mortgage. “I thought the day I got my home was my proudest moment,” said Sumpter. “But today is my proudest moment. I am truly a homeowner.”

The crowd also celebrated the announcement that a new, free financial literacy course will be offered to the public through a collaboration with Greater Alliance Foundation and Ohio State University Extension of Stark County.

“We are taking a holistic approach to solving the housing issues in our community,” said Niki McIlvain, executive director of Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity. “This includes incorporating the rehabilitation of existing structures, offering owner-occupied critical home repairs, and the rollout of financial literacy courses to create opportunities for families to break potential generational cycles and create healthier financial habits.”

Funded by Greater Alliance Foundation, the curriculum was developed by OSU Extension of Stark County. The classes will be offered at The Commons in October and March.

In addition to supporting the financial literacy program, the foundation also matched $10,000 of Alliance Habitat’s fundraising efforts to begin an agency fund dedicated to construction and local critical home repairs.

In May, the affiliate dedicated a rehabilitated home at 459 E. College St. to Katrina Woods and her daughter Kenya. Construction will begin in early July for the Kurzinsky family, with an additional build in the fall for the Miller family. In between, the group will complete critical home repairs, including roof replacements in target areas of the community, funded by local Community Development Block Grants.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Kurzinksy family will be 6 p.m. Monday at 319 Green Ave. in Alliance.

More good news from Habitat involves a party.

The Alliance ReStore, at 1006 S. Arch Ave., will mark its third anniversary with a celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. During the event, customers will get 30% off purchases, and can enjoy activities and refreshments. The all-ages event will wrap up a two-week effort to raise $10,000 through the sponsorship of studs, with proceeds benefiting the upcoming build.

Next month, Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity will hold its 2024 Carnation Cup Golf Scramble, sponsored by Forever Lawn NEO and K Palmer Insurance. The event will begin with a 9 a.m. shotgun start July 26 at Sable Creek Golf Course. Scramble teams can register, and studs can be sponsored for $10 at alliancehabitatsquare.com or via a form at the ReStore.

For more information on Alliance Area Habitat for Humanity and the ReStore, visit the facebook pages or www.allianceareahabitat.org.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance Habitat celebrates new home, 5K, new financial literacy courses