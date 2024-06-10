Visitors to Alliance’s downtown soon will be able to learn a little bit of Carnation City history during their stroll via the East Main Street National Historic District Self-Guided Walk.

An official unveiling of the 32-stop walk will be 11 a.m. Saturday when Alliance Mayor Andy Grove cuts the ribbon at the Main Street Caboose near Main Street and Mechanic Avenue.

The walk includes 32 stops along East Main Street, from Union Avenue to the Lincoln Memorial marker.

The project was funded by a grant from the Greater Alliance Foundation. Alliance Historical Society partnered with the Alliance Area Preservation Society to put the walk together. It incorporates architectural information, historical significance of the properties, and information on past businesses. Photographs are from the Historical Society’s vast collection.

Each stop has an informational sign that includes the number and name of the stop, the address of the stop, and a QR code that can be scanned to retrieve more information on and photographs of the stop.

For the most informative tour, walkers should download the Clio for history app onto their smart phones. This is the same app that was used for the Freedom Trail Walk and the Alliance City Cemetery Tour in the past. While this brings the total of self-guided walks for Alliance to three, it is the first to have permanent signs.

Important historical buildings that are no longer present, such as the Orr Block, Opera House and Minit-Park, are included along the route. These stories of Alliance’s past are presented in the locations where they once existed.

The link to the tour is https://theclio.com/tour/1522.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Alliance to debut history walk along East Main Street