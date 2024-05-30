Allegiant announces two new nonstop flights from Sarasota Bradenton airport

A pair of new flights are headed to the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Allegiant Air announced Thursday new service from the airport to the Austin Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, and the Des Moines International Airport in Iowa. The route to Austin launches Thursday, while the route to Iowa takes off June 8.

The flights are Allegiant’s 29th and 30th routes from SRQ, which also include service to Indianapolis, Nashville and other small-to-medium cities. They add to Allegiant’s February announcement of new service from SRQ to Plattsburg, New York, as well as routes in several other Florida cities.

The airline introduced the flights in anticipation of summer travel, per a press release. With only direct flights, Allegiant aims to ease travel stress by avoiding layover and connecting flights, the release read.

The announcement comes after SRQ experienced its first monthly drop in passengers from the previous year, with this April’s numbers decreasing by 1.8% from last April. The airport attributed the drop to this year’s March Easter date, and the airport still expects total 2024 passengers to exceed 2023 and continue an upward trend in travelers.

Round-trip flights to Austin and Des Moines start at $50 and can be booked at allegiantair.com.

