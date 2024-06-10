Allegheny Health Network hosts butterfly release event for grieving parents at West Penn Hospital

Families grieving the loss of unborn or newborn babies were supported with a special event in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Allegheny Health Network and Olivia’s Angels Bereavement host a butterfly release every year to help any grieving parents.

Families gathered in the Wintergarden Room in West Penn Hospital to support each other.

Commemorative poems were read before they moved outside to release the butterflies in memory of the lost children.

More than 20 local families participated in this year’s release.

Some families made art and bags were also given out.

