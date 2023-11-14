All-time low price! This self-emptying iRobot Roomba is 50% off during Amazon's Black Friday sale

If your old vacuum is starting to conk out, you don't have to wait until Black Friday officially starts to snag an upgrade for a great price. Case in point? The self-emptying iRobot Roomba j6+ is currently down to $400 (from $800) as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. (Yes, you read that correctly — a Roomba for a whopping $400 off!) With this dust- and debris-buster, you can kick back on the couch while it cleans your floors for you, so you'll be saving time, effort and money if you add it to your cart soon.

Why is it a good Black Friday deal?

With a brand like iRobot, you know you're getting a quality product — and while Roombas do go on sale from time to time, it's super rare to find a 50% markdown! This model is currently the cheapest we've ever seen it, and the fact that it empties itself is pretty priceless.

Why do I need this?

Having a robovac like the iRobot Roomba j6+ is like having your own personal live-in cleaner — but what sets this one apart from the rest? For starters, it empties itself for up to 60 days, so all you need to do is throw the bag into the trash once it's full, then replace it with a new one. No more dealing with sooty hands! Plus, it's got 10 times the suction power of Roomba's 600 series, meaning it'll zap up everything from crumbs to pet hair like a champ.

Speaking of pets, another cool/slightly gross feature is that it comes with a Pet Owner Official Promise, or P.O.O.P (yes, really!). This means the Roomba will be able to identify any "presents" your beloved fur baby leaves on your floor and steer clear of them. It can also sense other objects, like wires, so as not to suck them up by mistake, and will even send you a photo of any potential "hazards" it comes across while cleaning.

You can control the Roomba a variety of ways, including via Alexa, Siri and the iRobot Home app, and it also has mapping capabilities that'll allow it to become familiar with your home's layout. Once it knows its way around, it'll be able to tell where it can and cannot go without getting stuck, and it'll know how long it needs to recharge in order to finish cleaning. Smart!

We'd happily have this Roomba as a roomie — at least we know it would clean up after itself! (Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I like everything about my new j6!" exclaimed one satisfied shopper. "It actually does avoid tech items like even the narrowest of cables or cords — and other things it shouldn’t be sucking up. It glides effortlessly from wood floor onto runner rugs ... This is a gadget I cannot fathom living without, now that 'Jeeves' is in my life. I have not one, but soon two Shelties — so suction for pet hair is fantastic, too."

Another content cleaner called it a "lifesaver," adding, "Don't know how I lived without this — we have a constantly shedding dog, so the vacuum usually has to stop midway to empty itself. Gets into all the hard places and avoids obstacles, so [I] don't have to worry about picking up toys and shoes!"

"I’ve tried a bunch of smart vacuums, and this one is the best," gushed a final fan. "This vacuum cleans it all, and [the] best part — it never seems to get stuck. It will map out your place ... and because it stores two months of dirt, you don’t have to constantly empty and clean the vacuum. My only complaint is it’s a little loud when it empties dirt to the home base, but that lasts half a second."

And for carpet and furniture stains, the TikTok-famous Bissell Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner is also on sale:

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

