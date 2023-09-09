What Is Alkaline Phosphatase—And What Does Testing For It Show?

Medically reviewed by Michael Menna, DO

Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) is an enzyme, a substance that helps speed up chemical reactions in the body. ALP exists in many parts of your body but is mostly found in your liver, bones, kidneys, and intestines. To measure ALP levels, healthcare providers will order a blood test to see how much of the enzyme is in your blood. If you have abnormal levels of ALP—either too high or too low—it could potentially be caused by liver conditions, bone disorders, or kidney disease.

Since an ALP test itself cannot reveal what's causing the abnormal levels of ALP in your blood—only that the levels are not within a normal range—other tests are typically ordered to help diagnose and treat the underlying issue.

Alkaline Phosphatase Function

While ALP exists in all tissues in your body, it mostly concentrated in your liver, bones, kidneys, and intestines. It also is found in the placenta of people who are pregnant. As an enzyme, ALP is designed to break down proteins in your body and promote bone formation. It also may play a role in your digestive system. However, the exact physiological functions of ALP remain largely unknown.

Why You Might Need an Alkaline Phosphatase Test

Most of the time, ALP tests are ordered as part of a routine physical or checkup. In fact, this blood test is usually included in a comprehensive metabolic panel. An ALP test can also be part of a liver function test, which helps determine how well your liver is functioning.

If you have specific symptoms or concerns, a healthcare provider may order an ALP test—particularly if they suspect a liver condition or a bone disorder. Here are some of the symptoms that might warrant an ALP test:

Nausea

Vomiting

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Weakness

Swelling (in the ankles, legs, abdomen)

Pain in the abdomen

Jaundice

Dark-colored urine

Light-colored stool

Itchiness

Pain in your bones

Inflammation in your joints or arthritis

Unusually shaped or large bones

Broken bones

How to Prepare and What to Expect

If a healthcare provider has ordered an ALP test, you may need to fast (not eat) for a certain period of time before the test. You also may be asked to delay taking your medications or supplements until after your blood is drawn—especially since some prescriptions and over-the-counter medications can interfere with the results. It is important to ask for specific instructions from your provider to ensure you get accurate results. You also don't want to stop taking important medications unless you are advised to do so.

Because the ALP test is a blood test, you can expect to have blood drawn from a vein in your arm. Using a small needle, a healthcare professional will collect blood in a tube or vial. The entire procedure usually takes less than five minutes. You may feel a slight sting or pinch when the needle goes in, but otherwise it is a painless procedure. It also is common to experience some mild bruising the next day where the needle was inserted.

Alkaline Phosphatase Levels

The ALP blood test is used to measure the amount of ALP in your bloodstream. Typically, the measurements are listed in international units per liter (IU/L). The normal range for ALP is around 44 to 147 IU/L. Some laboratories might list it as 0.73 to 2.45 microkatal per liter (µkat/L), though.

Keep in mind that the numbers used to signify normal results will vary between labs. What's considered normal for you might also be impacted by factors like age, sex, and medications you take.

High Alkaline Phosphatase Levels

Test results that show high ALP levels could be a sign of a liver problem or bone disorder. Unfortunately, the test results will not show from which area in the body high ALP is originating. Further testing would be needed to indicate which body part is causing the increased levels.

Some potential conditions high ALP levels could be a sign of include:

ALP levels may be raised for reason unrelated to a health condition. For instance, ALP can increase in people with blood types O and B after they consume a fatty meal. Because these elevated levels can persist for up to 12 hours in your blood, many healthcare providers will check your ALP levels when you have been fasting. If you have not been fasting and you have an O or B blood type, your numbers may appear elevated.



ALP levels might also be higher for children going through a growth spurt or in people who are pregnant.

Moderately High Alkaline Phosphatase Levels

If you have moderately high ALP levels, it could be a sign of an infection, Hodgkin lymphoma, or heart failure. However, it is possible to have slightly higher-than-normal levels of ALP and not have an underlying medical condition. If your blood test results come back with slightly elevated levels, your healthcare provider will look at your medical history—and symptoms if you have any—to determine if additional testing is needed.

Low Alkaline Phosphatase Levels

Having low levels of phosphatase levels is much less common than having elevated levels. There are a number of things that could cause low ALP levels, including taking certain medications like birth control pills. Other potential causes of low ALP levels are:

Malnutrition

Zinc deficiency

Protein deficiency

Pernicious anemia (an autoimmune disease that leads to B12 deficiency)

Hypophosphatasia (a rare genetic disorder where the bones and teeth don't calcify properly)

Hypothyroidism (when the thyroid gland doesn't make enough thyroid hormone)

Wilson disease (an inherited disorder where certain parts of the body have too much copper)

Next Steps

You will generally receive the results of your bloodwork in a few days. At that time, your healthcare provider may discuss any next steps you may need depending on your results. Sometimes you will need additional tests or bloodwork before a diagnosis can be made.

For instance, if your test results reveal that you have abnormal ALP levels, your healthcare provider may order an ALP isoenzyme test. This test pinpoints which part of your body is making the excess ALP. Unfortunately, though, this type of test is not always readily available.

Another next-step test might be a liver function test. Many times, when someone has a high ALP level, the problem originated in the liver and may need to be addressed. A liver function test can confirm whether your liver has a role in your high levels.

Your healthcare provider also may order a series of thyroid tests (or a thyroid panel) to check your thyroid hormone levels. Low thyroid levels can be a sign of hypothyroidism and high thyroid levels can be a sign of hyperthyroidism, both of which could impact ALP levels.

There also are tests that can be done to check for other conditions that could be causing abnormal ALP levels. For instance, if your ALP is low and Wilson's disease is the suspected cause, you might need blood tests that look at ceruloplasmin levels (a protein), copper levels, liver enzyme levels, and red blood cell counts. There also are genetic tests and urine samples that can be used in the diagnosis.

If you have questions about your test results or if you do not understand what they mean, be sure to ask your provider. They can give you insight into what your results mean. Having this information can empower you to make an informed decision about the next steps—no matter what those are.

A Quick Review

Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) is an enzyme that is found in your blood and often originates in your liver and your bones. Most of the time, ALP is measured during routine blood work. But if your healthcare provider suspects a medical issue like liver disease or a bone disorder, they may order an ALP blood test. ALP levels that are higher or lower than normal might be a sign of a health condition. However, that's not always the case. Factors like a growth spurt, pregnancy, and medication can alter results. Based on the results, the healthcare provider can determine if other tests are needed to make a diagnosis for what's causing your abnormal ALP levels.

