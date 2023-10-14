Alison Oliver: ‘Being Irish comes with inherited grief’

‘Being Irish,” says Alison Oliver, comes with “an undercurrent of inherited grief. An underlay of darkness that we all feel here” – she cautiously presses both palms to her stomach – “even if we can’t always explain it in words.”

Best known for starring as Frances, a self-involved poet, in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel Conversations with Friends, 26-year-old Oliver is preparing to take the title role in a new Almeida production of Portia Coughlan by Marina Carr. We meet in a shady little park across the street from the north London theatre’s rehearsal rooms and I am struck immediately by Oliver’s birdlike quality as she perches on a bench, pecking distractedly at a bowl of salad. But as she starts to talk about the play – written by Carr, a Dubliner, in 1996 – she seems to grow in stature.

“Marina writes modern Greek tragedies, Big Stuff,” she says. “Her characters go to intense emotional extremes, but they’re also stuck with those huge feelings in this kind of… bog world.”

Set in the Irish midlands, Portia Coughlan is the story of a woman whose twin brother drowned in the Belmont River 15 years previously. She’s now married to a wealthy man and has three sons, but her deep-sloshing grief prevents her from connecting with the mundane domesticity of her situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Portia Coughlan was written in a year that, Oliver reminds me, saw a seismic cultural shift for the women of Ireland. “It was the year the last Magdalene Laundry closed,” she says. Then “divorce was legalised in Ireland in 1997”.

But all that comes too late for Portia whom Oliver describes as “a wild thing, trapped”; although the character had wanted to go to college at 17, her controlling father pushed her to marry instead. “At first Portia does what he says, but she just finds herself surrounded by men,” says Oliver. “She has three children, all boys, and she says she never wanted any of them. By the time we meet her she wants to smash everything that’s expected of her. She drinks a lot. She has sex a lot. Like a Greek heroine, she’s pulled back and forth between her life and death forces. When she’s pulling at her life force she’s the most thrilling, Technicolor person in a room. But when the death force drops into her… it swallows her. You know?”

Alison Oliver's debut opposite Joe Alwyn in Conversations with Friends - Enda Bowe

Although her tone is chirpy, Oliver grew up with an awareness of the “awful cycles of repeated trauma” that can exist in families. Her mother is a social worker and, says Oliver, “as a child, I was always really interested in her work. I had a very protected upbringing in some ways. Very sheltered. But my mum was always honest with me about the struggles of some of the people she was working with.” She shrugs.

“Drama classes became a weird way of channelling some of the experiences she was describing to me… Well, maybe ‘channelling’ isn’t the right word. But we’d play scenes where people were going through intense emotions and I felt it was a different version of listening to my mum. There was an odd link, a way for me to explore what she saw…” She grins. “I wasn’t hugely academic or sporty. I wasn’t an amazing dancer, like my older sisters. But theatre felt like a place I could really express myself.”

The youngest of three daughters, Oliver was born and raised in Cork. “So I’m more an urban girl, not like the Irish country people in Marina’s plays,” she laughs. “But going to study in Dublin – well, that felt like the Big Smoke. I was really excited.” Oliver trained at the Lir Academy, the celebrated Trinity College drama school whose alumni – including Paul Mescal and Éanna Hardwicke – have led the casts of both recent Sally Rooney adaptations: Normal People as well as Conversations with Friends.

Sasha Lane and Alison Oliver in Conversations with Friends - Enda Bowe

Oliver read Rooney’s books while at drama school and felt that their young characters – wrestling, often via gnomic text messages, with complex romantic relationships and their place in wider society – “were living similar lives to us. They really spoke to that transition from school to college. You’ve got the immediacy of your friends and your partner, then when you look up and out you get very existential.”

Oliver laughs as she recalls the easy confidence of her late teens. “I remember ordering my first coffee without milk in it at 18 and feeling like such a grown-up. I thought: ‘I’m drinking a black coffee because I’m stressed like an adult and I need more energy to tackle all my adult business!’ I really thought I knew what was going on.”

But, she believes, “we all go through a sort of psychological puberty in our 20s when you realise you don’t know what you’re doing at all. You put so much pressure on your decisions. You have this frightening sense that the choices you make in your career and personal life will determine the rest of your life. I certainly have felt that.”

Alison Oliver in Saltburn, Emerald Fennell’s buzzy, Brideshead-like tale

For Oliver, however, there has been little time for existential musing. She walked straight out of the Lir and “incredibly, overwhelmingly” into Conversations with Friends, then on to Jack Thorne’s BBC drama Best Interests, playing the daughter of Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen.

She has gone into Almeida rehearsals fresh from shooting Saltburn – Emerald Fennell’s buzzy, Brideshead-like tale of an Oxford student welcomed into a family flush with wealth and status, starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Rosamund Pike and Richard E Grant.

The ongoing actors’ strike prevents her from discussing the film, in which she plays unstable posh girl Venetia. But Carrie Cracknell, who’s directing Portia Coughlan, tells me that Oliver has “an extraordinary, muscular capacity to pull characters into herself, rather than from out of herself. She can switch on a dime and has a momentum that makes her one of the most exciting actors of her generation.”

When I first read Portia Coughlan, I’d pictured the character as a physically bigger, earthier woman than Oliver. But Cracknell says the “humble and petite” actor “really transforms into Portia on the stage, becoming a more wild, muscular presence, flinging her sexuality about, completely controlling the stage”.

'I think characters, like people, are a product of their circumstances': Alison Oliver - Rii Schroer

Oliver credits Carr’s language for helping her do that. “Marina’s writing is thrashy in what it throws out at you. It’s quite primal and guttural,” she says. “But it also really highlights the poeticism that exists in Irish country people. She makes colloquial speech so musical.”

Carr recently argued that “political correctness is destroying our literature and our poetry. There is a place for the moral high ground, but it is not art. You can’t have the thought police looking over your shoulder when you are writing a play. You have to let the characters have their say. Plays are written with the imagination, not with the head.”

As part of a more censorious generation, does Oliver agree? “I think characters, like people, are a product of their circumstances,” she says. “They can’t always be perfect.”

Suddenly, the peace of the park is shattered by the wail of an alarm moving at pace towards us. A thief is heading our way with armfuls of handbags snatched from a shop on the high street and, swerving a pigeon, he drops one in front of our bench. “Oh!” exclaims Oliver. “I’ve never seen anything like that before! I suppose we’d better take that back to the shop.” She rises and we head out from under the trees and on to the busy street. This random event seems to knock Oliver into reflective mode. “It took me a while to realise what was happening there,” she says. “But then this profession is all unpredictable. I’ve been fortunate so far, but you never know if it will last.”

Portia Coughlan opens at the Almeida Theatre, London N1 (almeida.co.uk) on Tuesday

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.