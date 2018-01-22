Alison Brie addresses brother-in-law James Franco's sexual harassment allegations

Alison Brie has responded to brother-in-law James Franco’s sexual harassment allegations.

When asked by Giuliana Rancic on E! what she thinks of him being in the news recently and how it’s affecting her and her family, the Glow star said, “I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward.”

She continued, “I obviously support my family, and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all the information. But of course now is the time for listening, and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

At the 2018 #SAGAwards, Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: "It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." pic.twitter.com/dG5uJJVko7 — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2018





Just days after Franco took home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the Golden Globes, five women in the Los Angeles Times accused him of “inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior.”

The 39-year-old, who wore a Time’s Up pin to the ceremony on Jan. 7, was also charged with perpetuating a “culture of exploiting non-celebrity women, and a culture of women being replaceable,” according to Sarah Tither-Kaplan, who noted Franco’s hypocrisy for wearing the accessory.

She wasn’t the only one. On Saturday at the Women’s March in Los Angeles, Calif., Scarlett Johansson asked in a speech, “How could a person publicly stand by an organization that helps to provide support for victims of sexual assault while privately preying on people who have no power?” She then added, “I want my pin back, by the way,” later confirming her comments were targeted at Franco.

Franco responded to the allegations on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, saying, “Look, in my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being,” he said. “I do it whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to, you know, shut them down in any way. It’s, I think, a good thing and I support it.”

While the actor opted not to attend the Critics’ Choice Awards in the wake of the charges, he is nominated for a SAG Award Sunday night and in attendance with his girlfriend. The 2018 ceremony is all about women with only female presenters.

