Alison Brie Reaches New Heights in 6-Inch Platform Heels by Andrea Wazen on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Alison Brie stepped out in black satin platform sandals by Andrea Wazen during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday. The shoes featured a 6-inch stiletto heel, a leather sole and interior, and a satin exterior with a peep-toe design.

A closer look at Alison Brie wearing Casadei on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday. Getty Images

The “Community” actress often appears in high heels. A very similar style to the pair she wore on Tuesday, Brie wore platform leather heels on the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Somebody I Used To Know” at Culver Theater on Feb. 1, 2023. In 2022, at the “Spin Me Round,” she paired her red dress with a matching pair of open-toe strappy sandals by Christian Louboutin. In 2018, Brie wore a pair of Sophia Webster crystal-embellished sandals with a stiletto heel in rose gold to the ESPY Awards.

Alison Brie on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Brie appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her new show “Apples Never Fall” and discussed working with Annette Bening for the first time.

Alison Brie on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

About the Brand

Andrea Wazen was born in London and raised in Beirut, Lebanon. In 2014, she launched her own eponymous footwear brand, based in Beirut. Her collections feature a range of styles, from bold, strappy heels to more toned-down leather boots and elegant court shoes. In 2020, Wazen was awarded as the Emerging Talent of the Year by the FN Achievement Awards.

