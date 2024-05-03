The Alida's lead bartender shares twists on classic cocktails to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

The Alida's bar manager and lead bartender Demetra Kafkas is thinking beyond the margarita for Sunday's celebration of Cinco de Mayo ― a day that honors Mexican-American culture that first began in 1862 in California after an historic turning point occurred in Mexico's independence.

If you can't make it to The Alida's poolside Cabana Club at 412 Williamson St. on Sunday, Kafkas offers these spicy sippers to enjoy at home with chips and guacamole.

Hot Love is a spicy twist on a classic cocktail to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at The Alida's Club Cabana.

Hot Love

“Made with Ancho Reyes Verde, a spicy Mexican liqueur made from poblano chiles, combined with fresh lime juice, this cocktail is the perfect balance of heat and tang." said Kafkas. “This is a great libation for guests who crave bold flavors and appreciate the versatility of a classic cocktail with a spicy twist.”

Smoked serrano salt

1½ ounces Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila

½ ounce Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur

¾ ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

½ ounce agave syrup

3 dashes Spicy Tincture

Rim half a rocks glass with lime then dip the glass in smoked serrano salt. Fill the glass with cubed ice.

In a cocktail mixer, shake the tequila, verde liqueur, lime juice, agave syrup and tincture. Pour the mixture over the ice, garnish with a lime wheel and enjoy.

For rum runners, the Painkiller is The Alida's Club Cabana answer to the pina colada.

The Painkiller

Said Kafka of this nod to the coast, "This cocktail embodies Cabana Club’s take on the classic piña colada. The tamarind adds a unique twist, and guests love getting to sip out of a coconut for a fun ,festive celebration,”

2 ounces Cabana Club Rum Blend

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce Super Tamarind (Acidified Tamarind Syrup)

½ ounce coconut cream

Fresh nutmeg

Blend all of the ingredients with a few scoops of crushed ice until smooth. Pour into a hollowed coconut shell, if you have one, or a into a chilled hurricane glass. Grate fresh nutmeg on top and brighten with a cocktail umbrella. Sip and savor.

