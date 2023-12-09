Alicia Keys Celebrates the Holiday Season in Rugged Black Ankle Boots at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Alicia Keys attended Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball held Saturday in London.
The “No One” singer donned a pair of black leather boots featuring bulbous rounded toes, a chunky composition, and a glossy patent leather finish. The sleek and stylish pair appeared to be ankle-length and acted to streamline the musician’s ensemble, while the thick and sturdy soles offered the star a subtle but effective boost in height.
More from Footwear News
Searches for 'Uggs With Bows' Increase by 150 Percent Ahead of the Holidays, According to Google
The 10 Best Work Boots for Men to Feel the Most Comfortable on the Job All Day, According to Experts
The soles were fitted with reliable non-slip tread. Like Keys’ personal style, boots of all kinds are rugged and utilitarian, providing the wearer with a simplistic but sophisticated appearance that is widely versatile. Dr. Martens, Ganni, Chloe, Timberland, and Hunter are just a couple of big names with ankle-length boots in their inventories.
The rest of Keys’ look made ample use of a bright red rhinestoned fabric that had the songstress shining all night long. Keys was outfitted in a structural cropped corset top layered underneath a matching oversized bomber jacket. On the bottom, the “My Boo” singer sported baggy high-waisted cargo pants in red with black trim.
For the finishing touches, Keys wore large decorative silver hoops and styled her dark tresses in a sculptural braid.
Keys’ shoe styles are colorful and sharp. The “Girl on Fire” singer’s formal wardrobe regularly features pointed-toe pumps in an array of colors, embellishments, and finishes hailing from labels including Balmain, Christian Louboutin, and Tom Ford. She’s also regularly worn a vast variety of embellished heeled sandals for similar occasions from Alaïa, Prada, and Giuseppe Zanotti. When off-duty, Keys can often be seen in Stella McCartney brogues.
Previously, Keys has also been celebrated for her own footwear pursuits outside of her stylish shoe wardrobe. The singer previously launched her Reebok Classic X Alicia Keys collection in 2011.
About the Author
Amina Ayoud is an Assistant Digital Editor for Footwear News, where she writes stories about everything from celebrity style to breaking fashion and shoe releases. Ayoud cultivated a love of all things fashion early in life thanks to a deep love of fashion history and the luxury industry. In her free time, Ayoud is a self-proclaimed fashion nerd and thriftaholic.
Alicia Keys’ Style Evolution, Photos
Launch Gallery: Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys & More Celebs at Z100 Pride Live's Stonewall Day Concert 2019
Best of Footwear News
Thong Sandals Trend Embraced By Kanye West, Michelle Obama, Kendall Jenner & More Celebrities
Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.