Alfa Romeo’s 33 Stradale Is Back as a 750 HP Electric Supercar

Alfa Romeo’s latest flagship model is both a celebration of the past and an attempt to move forward.

The Italian marque showed off a gorgeous new supercar called the 33 Stradale on Wednesday. The limited-run model borrows a name and general shape from one of the brand’s most beloved vehicles but comes with the option of an all-electric powertrain.

The new 33 Stradale takes its name from a 1-of-18 sports car released in the late 1960s and was the road-going counterpart to the Tipo 33 race car. The new version stands on its own but does feature a similarly bold exterior. The automaker and coachbuilder Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera haven’t replicated the original’s curves so much as exaggerated them. The reborn 33 Stradale still features flowing lines and a striking glass cockpit, but its fenders and aero elements are so much bigger than those found on its predecessor. The car has also been outfitted with butterfly doors and a very dramatic lighting package.

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

The latest Alfa Romeo’s cabin is rather stripped down compared to most of today’s supercars. Only the necessities are present, which means that screens are limited to a digital display tucked into the driver’s cockpit. There is a control panel on the center console that includes physical buttons and levers that drivers can use to engage the launch control system and select between the street-legal Strada and track-centric Pista driving modes.

Name and shape aren’t the only things the two 33 Stradales have in common. Both also share a mid-engined layout. The new version—which shares hardware, including a chassis, with the Maserati MC20 (h/t Car and Driver)—comes with the option of either a gas or battery-electric powertrain. The internal combustion engine is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that sends 620 hp to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The electric option, meanwhile, consists of three motors that generate 750 horses. The driving range comes in at a respectable 240 miles, too. Both versions will sprint from zero to 62 mph in under three seconds and hit a top speed of 207 mph, which is impressive since the EV weighs significantly more.

Inside the new 33 Stradale

The reborn 33 Stradale will be less exclusive than its predecessor, but only just. Alfa Romeo plans to build 33 examples of its new supercar, all of which are already spoken for. No price was announced, but we imagine it will cost seven figures.

