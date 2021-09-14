Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sends a message at the Met Gala: 'Tax the rich'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (L) and designer Aurora James attend the 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made more than just a fashion statement at the 2021 Met Gala.

The Democrat from New York attended the event Monday night wearing a white tuxedo-inspired gown from Brother Vellies. The off-the-shoulder look also featured a red spray-painted message on the back: Tax the rich.

“We really started having a conversation about what it means to be a working-class woman of color at the Met," the Congresswoman told Ilana Glazer, host of Vogue's livestream. "We can’t just play along ... [I] wanted to enjoy the event but also break the fourth wall and challenge the industry."

Ocasio-Cortez was accompanied by the designer of her look, Aurora James. She told the fashion publication, “We can never get too comfortable in our seats at the table once they’ve been given." She continued, “We must always continue to push ourselves, push our colleagues, push the culture and push the country forward. Fashion is changing, America is changing. And as far as this theme goes, I think Alexandria and I are a great embodiment of the language fashion needs to consider adding to the general lexicon as we work towards a more sustainable, inclusive and empowered future.”

The politician's gown was an internet hit, with many pointing out the irony of her message juxtaposed with the occasion.

.@AOC wearing a dress that says in bright red paint TAX THE RICH in front of a room full of celebrities at the Met Gala is GOLD pic.twitter.com/2IaTdG7iLa — Kiki Ball-Change (@kikiballchange) September 13, 2021

.@AOC is wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress to the #MetGala tonight, an ultra-exclusive event that caters to some of the wealthiest people in the country https://t.co/dA5CTpIwkC pic.twitter.com/1aHvBGhGHI — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) September 14, 2021

🙌 @AOC with a tax the rich dress at the #MetGala a true queen pic.twitter.com/ZtGZYS7mh0 — Allie 🏳️‍🌈🧣Red (Taylor’s Version) (@taybeautifulll) September 13, 2021

no words just @AOC showing up to the met gala full of ultra rich celebrities in THIS DRESS listen dont stan politicians blah blah blah but miss alexandria ocasio cortez?? she gets it. pic.twitter.com/T7y3HbtGJT — K 🧣 (@kristinsaysvote) September 13, 2021

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, also in attendance, similarly used the moment in the spotlight to send a message.

Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney arrives for the 2021 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York. (Photo: Getty Images)

Rep. Maloney wore a custom gown made in green, yellow, purple and white — suffragette colors — with multiple "Equal rights for women" trains and a "ERA YES" purse.