Alexandria Museum of Art's Luminary Procession lights up Alex River Fete

Weaving his way through the streets of downtown Alexandria, a big black spider with glowing red eyes marched with other lighted figures including a pelican, an alien head, a dragon, a goldfish, a mermaid and an alligator in the Alexandria Museum of Art Luminary Procession Friday evening. The procession, led by the Pineville Elementary School Drumline, is one of the highlights of Alex River Fete each year.

Other activities included Art Fete, Indie Village, KidsFete, Beer Garden, food trucks, Que’in on the Red and live music. Alex River Fete will continue tomorrow starting at 10 a.m. For more information about musical lineups visit alexriverfete.com

The Louisiana Dragon Boat Races at Buhlow Lake in Pineville started at 9 a.m Saturday. The races are a fundraiser for the Alexandria Museum of Art and are one of Central Louisiana's most popular events.

Teams competing this year were Walker Automotive, CLECO, Rapides Regional Medical Center, Ratcliff Construction, Boise Cascade, Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau, Red River Bank, Merrick LLC, Monarch Investments, LSUA, Roy O Martin, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, Procter and Gamble, Emmanuel Baptist Church, Christus St. Frances Cabrini, CLTCC, Crest Industries and Alexandria Country Day School.

For more information on the races, visit louisianadragonboatraces.com

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alex River Fete lit up by Luminary Procession