Alexandria meteorologist Nick Mikulas turned childhood fear of storms into career

Some might go into meteorology because they think it’s a cool idea, but for meteorologist Nick Mikulas, becoming a meteorologist was a calling.

“I love the snow but if it thundered, I was sitting there with my fingers in my ears. My eyes closed,” he said. “I had a big Star Wars pillow I'd pull over me.”

He wasn’t the kind of kid who watched Saturday morning cartoons.

“The Weather Channel came on, I think in ‘81 or ‘82, and that’s what I wanted. So, I would watch the weather. It has always been something that’s been really, really fascinating.”

That childhood fear and fascination made him want to learn how weather worked. Others might go into meteorology because they think it’s a cool idea, said Mikulas who graduated from the University of Missouri in 2001 with a degree in atmospheric sciences. But for him, becoming a meteorologist was a calling.

So, he went from being terrified of bad weather to chasing tornadoes across the Plains.

“I do some chasing here. It's just so hard with all the trees and everything. That's why I'm putting up all these cameras so I can watch the storms,” he said.

What's his favorite weather event he to cover?

“It's funny because I live here,” said Mikulas. “My favorite thing to cover is winter weather because while there can be impacts to people if you have a big ice storm or whatever, it's typically something that people are going to enjoy and they're going to get off school, get to go play in the snow and everything.”

He’s always loved winter weather and has a rule that he must see snow at least once a year.

“If it's April and I haven't, I'm getting a ticket and I'm going to go to see my friend in Colorado and go up into the mountains or whatever,” said Mikulas.

Another reason it’s his favorite is because there isn’t much of a downside unless there are extreme weather conditions and he’s up forecasting.

His most memorable weather event

But the most memorable weather event that he’s covered isn’t winter related. It was covering Hurricane Lili in 2002.

“That was my first hurricane,” said Mikulas. "And it was the first time, I think, I'd been scared again because we were down in Morgan City and it was a Category 4. And, went to bed in the hotel expecting to wake up and just kind of dive right into this crazy coverage of it. And it had weakened to a Category 1 overnight. So, we still got to go out and cover it and do all that and everything. But it was my first time he would hurricane could do. And it was a weak hurricane by the time it made it in, but it was still so impressive to me and left a mark on me.”

He and his wife Kristen named their daughter Lily but he thought they were going to spell her name like the hurricane.

“But then my wife wanted to spell it like the flower, and I was like, ‘Come on!’,” he said, laughing. “So, Hurricane Lili was definitely one for the books.”

First time in Alexandria

Before taking the job here at KALB in 2001, he had never been to Alexandria until the day he literally drove into town.

"Back in the day, the first opportunity you got to be on TV, you took it,” said Mikulas.

He sent out five tapes, and as he was coming back from his college graduationi he got a call back from KALB.

“I sent it on a Friday, got a call on a Sunday, and I guess someone had backed out and they were like, ' We need someone as soon as possible,” he said.

He was living in Detroit where he was interning at the time, so he packed up and moved down here.

Coincidentally, his brother was living in New York City and had a roommate who knew someone in Alexandria. That person happened to be Kim Brady .

“So they put me with her because who by chance is going to know someone in Alexandria? And she found an apartment, got me in at Nottingham and all that,” he said.

Being recognized around town

Mikulas related that he was once told, “You’ll never be as famous as you are on your first on-air job.”

He went to Kroger to grab some dinner after he did his first show on a Saturday.

“People were like, ‘I just saw you do the weather!’ And I thought, ‘Oh, this is bad,’” he said laughing. “I’ve got to be on my best behavior.”

Even after all this time, he still loves it when people recognize him when he’s out and about.

“That’s the thing with me. I enjoy just talking to anybody who comes up to me. It’s fun and 99.9 percent of the time, they’re great,” he said. “I don't think I've ever had a bad experience. I enjoy the heck out of that.”

Enter Kristen Cheek Mikulas

Mikulas only planned to be here for two years because that’s when his contract would be up. He saw Alexandria as a career stepping stone and he wanted to move up in the market.

But then, he met Kristen, and they were married within nine months of meeting each other. She had a stepson, Max, and didn’t want to leave. That’s when Mikulas knew Alexandria was his home.

“I never, never pictured staying there. It was just one of those things where it just worked out so well,” said Mikulas. “I always said I'm kind of a free spirit, but sometimes that means staying when you're meant to.”

In 2009, Mikulas left KALB to help his wife run her T-shirt and promotional items business, Louisiana Promotions. But he would still forecast the weather for friends and family by posting on social media.

Growing his audience

Through the years, his audience on social media and he was forecasting 6-7 hours at day. So they had to decide what to do now that they had Kristen’s business, children and everything else going on in their lives.

He started out forecasting on his personal Facebook page and accepting friend requests from people who wanted to hear his forecast. Then he found out that Facebook had a “friend” limit of 5,000, so he made a business page Meteorologist Nick Mikulas where he now has over 59,000 followers and growing. There is now a YouTube channel Cenla Weather and website Cenla Weather.

“It was not a plan. I think because I really love it, that's what kind of drove people to it,” he said.

Since he didn’t have to answer anyone or fit a formula, he did things a little differently. He talked about whatever he wanted, and he only talked about weather when it was active.

It wasn’t something he intended but then he realized he had something good going.

“I've said it before on the live broadcast, but I'm like, we're a small market, but we deserve good coverage and we deserve the same things that they have in Dallas, so we can do that,” he said.

Teamed up with Tom Konvicka

He teamed up with another former KALB meteorologist Tom Konvicka. For years they had talked about doing something like a website. Mikulas was in the process of starting Cenla Weather and knew he would need someone else to help him.

They would meet at Piccadilly to hash out a plan.

“We started this as a team and there's no chief meteorologist or anything,” he said, adding “if anything, he’s the chief. He just won’t let me say that.”

“I think it was a really fun way for him to still be able to be connected to this community because he means so much to this area,” said Mikulas. “And that was such a great mentor for me always.”

Growing sponsorship

Sponsorship for Cenla Weather has grown as well. When Mikulas first started doing his own forecasts, he was approached by businesses who wanted to sponsor him. But he didn’t want to do that because he liked doing things on his own terms.

Then he decided to take on a sponsor to help him build what he’s always envisioned.

Igloo Roofing jumped on board first, said Mikulas.

“That really allowed me to get the equipment I have now and really get everything done on a professional level,” he said.

Within a month of looking for other sponsors, they had 17 sign up.

Never wanted to be self-employed

“I never wanted to be self-employed and I'm self-employed twice,” he said. Now he has two businesses by accident.

Another reason he wanted to start Cenla Weather was that Kristen had a health scare a couple of years ago. That made them feel like they shouldn’t have all their eggs in one basket and should spread things out.

“If I can actually make a little money doing the weather, that would be nice,” he said.

His daughter asked him how long he’ll continue to do the weather. He told her he’d reevaluate when he’s 70. He’s always talking about it and looking at models.

For him it’s never a drag to do the weather. And, it’s never felt like work because it’s something that he enjoys doing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Becoming a meteorologist was a calling for Alexandria's Nick Mikulas