Alexandra Breckenridge from 'Virgin River' Shared a Hilarious Cooking Video

We're fans of Alexandra Breckenridge both on the screen and off!

The actress, who plays Mel on Virgin River, is equally as likable (and honestly, relatable) as her character—and you just need one look at her social media to see that. Alexandra has recently taken to Instagram to share some cooking videos, and they're simply everything we never knew we needed!

At this point, she has posted a handful of recipe videos—all showcasing her infectious, quirky personality. Though, we'd be lying to ourselves if we said that the dishes she's whipped up thus far don't look absolutely drool-worthy, too!

If we had to pick a favorite, though, it would definitely be her "very simple" chicken dinner.

In fact, simple is a word she used quite often in her video. Through some giggles and brief pauses (that only add to the comedic timing of it all), we were introduced to a recipe that consists of chicken thighs, crispy potatoes, and a refreshing salad! The best part? She used a kitchen appliance that we know and love: an air fryer!

The video ends with Alexandra proudly eating the meal she just made, going on to give the dish some praise.

"It's delicious... perfect."

Fans seem to be loving this content, and it's made evident in the comments!

"Seeing you cooking is my new favorite hobby!!" One fan chimed in under the video.

"Omg this looks soooo good 🤤 the chicken and salad and I’ve never such teeny weeny potatoes before! Thank you Alex for sharing ❤️❤️" Another fan stated.

Honestly, we're living for this content as we wait for Virgin River season 5 to air!

