Feel like a 'warm, toasty marshmallow' in this plush robe — it's 50% off at Amazon 'til midnight

A cozy robe is a must, no matter the weather. Thankfully, we found a great deal on luxuriously plush robes that you’ll want to wear all day long: Alexander Del Rossa's incredibly popular hooded robe is 50% off at Amazon, today only.

Made of yummy velveteen fleece that’s shaggy and ridiculously warm, this robe has oversized pockets for warming your hands or toting your phone, and interior and exterior ties to keep you nicely covered with with no surprise showings.

This robe is perfect for when you want to laze around but not show too much skin or your Mickey Mouse PJs. Wrap yourself in one after a shower or when getting out of bed in the morning. The robes feature two belt loops to accommodate people of different heights, too.

“I returned a couple different robes before finding this one,” says one five-star reviewer. “It is so plush and warm!! I was a little concerned by the size of it when it first arrived — I'm 5'10 & 175lbs. The L/XL could almost wrap around me twice. But after one wash, it fits much better. As someone else mentioned, this is not a fashion robe. You may feel like a bit of a marshmallow...But a warm, toasty marshmallow. Or like being enveloped in a bear hug. ...What more could you ask for?”

A fellow fan called this robe "the most luxuriously soft, warm, full-length robe I've ever owned!" They continued, "I couldn't imagine how soft & lovely this beautiful robe would be! It's PERFECT!... It's the finest quality, nice and thick fleece robe I've ever seen. It's my exact real size, & there's plenty of wrap-around that overlaps without any gapping."

Again, this sale is just for today. Snag a new robe at a mega-discount while you still can!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

