Alex Rodriguez Comforts Jennifer Lopez as She Breaks Down During Tour: 'You Don't See How Great You Are'

Alex Rodriguez is Jennifer Lopez's No. 1 fan and supporter.

The "El Anillo" singer gave fans an inside look at her life on the road on Saturday, sharing a video on her YouTube channel titled "It's My Party Tour Diary: Volume One." While J.Lo has had unforgettable moments on stage during her summer concerts, it hasn't all been easy.

"It was a tough show for me," Lopez tells A-Rod after one show, explaining that she hit herself on the face and started bleeding.

"It was the best show I've seen so far," he lovingly tells her and the dancers, as he hugs and comforts Lopez. "It was Saturday night in Vegas and you guys killed it! And you showed that you're a champion, baby. [You were] down and you still came back up and had the best show so far… Every time I see the show, they keep getting better and better and better."

Lopez, however, can't shake off her feelings and starts to get visibly emotional when she and the former baseball player are alone. "I'm not happy with myself," she tells her fiance as she starts to tear up.

"You don't see how great you are. You really have no idea," Rodriguez tells her as she breaks down. "This threw you off a bit?"

Lopez then replies, "Yeah, I felt dizzy. I don't even know what I'm doing. And I would miss things, and I'm like, 'Why am I messing them up?'… Like one step here or things that I never forget. I don't forget anything!"

Rodriguez continues to comfort Lopez, telling her, "Baby, nobody's looking at steps. People are looking at how beautiful you look and how great you sound."

Additionally in the 20-minute diary, Lopez also reveals that she had a fever for a couple of shows and was feeling under the weather.

"I still don't feel like I have my upper chest voice, but we'll see when I warm up," she explains as she's coughing and drinking tea. "At times my voice will go in and out. The other day, that was the only annoying thing that I didn't have control over."

Lopez has had an incredible run thus far on her It's My Party tour. Highlights include paying tribute to Selena Quintanilla by singing "Si Una Vez" during her show in Texas, as well as bringing her daughter, Emme, onstage to sing "Limitless" together.

ET was with J.Lo backstage after her special moment with her daughter in Los Angeles. "She has it in her blood. She has the lion heart," Lopez said, but noted that she was the one nervous for the performance, not her mini-me.

"I'm just looking at her and I'm just hoping and praying it all goes well," she recalled of her emotions on stage. "I got choked up and she was fine."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Selena: 'When in Texas, Got To Do It Like Selena!'

Jennifer Lopez Says She Felt a 'Weird Electricity' With Alex Rodriguez in 2005 When They Were Both Married

Jennifer Lopez Says Daughter Emme Was 'Ready' to Join Her Onstage at Concert: It's 'In Her Blood'

Related Articles: