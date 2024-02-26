Alert: These Dyson Vacuums Are Discounted as Hell (and They're Calling Your Name)



There’s no shame in a good dupe. We love getting the look for less at Cosmo, trust me. But as an editor, I’ve discovered that there are a few cases where the real deal totally outperforms any cheaper copies because it’s just that freaking good. For example, the famous Dyson vacuums are actually worth the hype. You heard it here first! Sorry to my bank account—this one is worth the splurge.

That $700+ Dyson price tag isn’t the most wallet-friendly, though, so I'm always keeping my eyes peeled for any major price slashes—which is why I’m here to let you in on the fact that the Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is *$250 off* right now on Amazon. That’s a 35% off discount, meaning you’re able to snag the V11 which is usually $719.99 for just $469.99. *Screams internally.*

Shop Now V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $469.99

That’s a big effing deal, folks—in fact, this one might just be the biggest Dyson vacuum discount you’ll see all year long. Dyson vacuums are truly a one-and-done purchase, so if you’re ready to bite the bullet, you’ll wanna take advantage of this crazy sale!

Now, let's talk deets. The V11, for the uninitiated, is one of Dyson's most popular models. It has a cordless design that you can convert into a handheld vacuum whenever you want to. The V11 also comes with three fancy power modes and a bunch of attachments, including a hair removal tool that's great for anyone with pets... or long hair.

"This is, by far, the best Dyson I've owned and, by far, the best vacuum I've ever used," one happy customer wrote. "Couldn't be happier with this purchase. They're expensive, but last decades."

Or, if you’re looking to invest in something that has a few more bells and whistles, Dyson’s Gen5detect vacuum is currently marked down from $949.99 to $729. That’s a 23% off discount or over $220 saved!

Shop Now Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $729.85

Clean freaks, this one is for you—the Dyson Gen5detect vacuum comes fully equipped with a fancy green light that shows you all the microscopic dust you missed. It even has a neat little LCD screen that shows you how much dust you picked up with each clean and how much run time you have left on the cordless vac.

"The room SMELLS cleaner just by using this vacuum! It's amazing," raved one customer in the review section. I think the review speaks for itself, no?

No matter which option you choose, one thing is for sure—there's never been a better time to hit BUY on an investment vacuum that'll treat you reeeal good for years to come. Limited amounts of both vacuums are currently on sale (with free shipping and returns through Prime, BTW!) so grab one before it's too late!

