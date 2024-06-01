Aledo prepares for Rhubarb Festival

The City of Aledo is preparing for its most popular annual tradition, the Rhubarb Festival, which will take place in downtown Aledo Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, according to a news release.

Community Spotlight: After 88 years, Darlene still isn't tired of rhubarb

Known as the Rhubarb Capital of Illinois, Aledo is preparing to welcome thousands of visitors from near and far to celebrate everything rhubarb.

This year’s festival holds particular significance because it marks the first Rhubarb Festival after the passing of its cherished founder, Darlene Johnson, in December 2023, the release says.

“The Rhubarb Festival has always been a highlight on our community calendar, and this year, as we remember Darlene, it will be even more special,” said Chris Hagloch, Aledo’s mayor. “We are excited to welcome visitors from all over the country to enjoy one of the best events Aledo has to offer.”

Festival-goers can enjoy activities, delicious rhubarb-themed foods, crafts, music, and entertainment suitable for the entire family. Visitors and residents alike can explore downtown Aledo’s shops and restaurants.

In honor of Darlene Johnson’s impact on the festival and the whole community, the 2024 Rhubarb Festival will include a commemoration celebrating her life and contributions on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

“We really cannot understate just how impactful Darlene was on our entire community. Thanks to her tenacity and vision, we have this wonderful community event to look forward to every year. Celebrating her legacy at the Rhubarb Festival is the best way we can give thanks to her,” Hagloch said.

To learn more about the full schedule of events, visit here.

About the City of Aledo

Aledo is just 30 minutes south of the Quad Cities. Founded in 1855, the community has more than 3,600 residents. For more information, visit here.

